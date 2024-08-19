Who makes Troy Deeney's first Premier League team of the week?

[BBC]

After every round of Premier League matches this season, BBC football pundit Troy Deeney will select his team and manager of the week.

Nick Pope (Newcastle): He made numerous saves and was just as solid as a rock. He struggled with injuries at the end of last season but was great on Saturday as Newcastle ground out a win with 10 men against Southampton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): He had a lot of pressure on him coming back from the Euros with England. He's kind of been made the scapegoat but is now back in his comfortable position, playing forward passes.

Obviously his pass to Mohamed Salah which created Liverpool's first goal was great, but I just think playing in a more natural position he seemed a lot happier and more at ease.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United): He was a beast for Manchester United against Fulham. Just doing what he does, nothing weird and wonderful, but he looked like a big solid centre-half - which is what he is.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City): Dias was excellent in the champions' win at Chelsea, getting back in the first half in front of people to save what would have been a perfect goal. Just a proper, proper defender.

Dan Burn (Newcastle): Playing centre-half - and then in a back three when Newcastle went down to 10 men after Fabian Schar's red card - he was a monster. I don't think he gets the credit he deserves considering just how good he's been for how little they paid Brighton for him.

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City): I thought he was unreal - he played well and got Manchester City moving. There was a lot of talk about how Bernardo Silva was good, but I think they didn't even miss Rodri because of how good Kovacic was. Moving the ball well, he dictated the tempo and scored the goal to cap it off.

Amadou Onana (Aston Villa): He got a goal on his Aston Villa debut but Onana was all over West Ham's Lucas Paqueta throughout too. The Belgium midfielder broke up the play and did all the horrible things you wouldn't really see, unless you have a bit of a trained eye.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton): I'm putting him as a number 10 in a 4-3-3 as I thought he was a joke for Brighton at Everton. He was the best player on the pitch by a country mile.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): I worked on Arsenal's win against Wolves for Talksport and Saka was immense. He ran them ragged. They couldn't live with him. He scored a great goal and his assist for Kai Havertz was perfect as well. Great cross, assist and goal.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal): There's a lot of pressure on him to deliver and people - myself included - have questioned whether Arsenal need that striker to get them over the hump. He just smashed it and played really well. He scored a good goal, but actually looked like a proper striker.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): An assist and a goal. I think that's his seven billionth goal on the opening day. Monster. New trim as well for Salah, makes him look double-hard which I think is always good.

Eddie Howe (Newcastle):

There's a lot of pressure and expectation on Eddie Howe, but for Newcastle to go down to 10 men and grind out the result like they did against Southampton was brilliant.

