Who makes the most in the Muscogee County School District? Search our salary database

The Muscogee County School District employs 83 people earning an annual salary of more than $100,000, an increase of nine compared to the 74 six-figure earners in MCSD last year.

The information comes from a searchable database of MCSD salaries compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.

The database comprises the annual approved salaries as of Nov. 2, 2022. School district salaries are public information and can be obtained through a request under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The database has salaries for 5,187 employees (5,172 last year), including part-time workers. Among all MCSD employees, 4,218 (4,241 last year) are listed as receiving annual salaries. The balance are paid daily or hourly.

The average of those annual salaries is $46,174.23 ($44,500.84 last year). According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average (per capita) salary in Muscogee County is $28,523, the average salary in Georgia is $34,516, and the average salary in the United States is $37,638.

To compensate for outliers (extremely high or extremely low salaries), a better way to compare the MCSD salaries to the typical resident is to use the median salary. That’s the figure at the midpoint of the range.

The median salary for an MCSD employee is $43,705.00 ($43,513 last year), meaning half of the salaried employees earn more and half earn less than that amount. The U.S. Census Bureau reports median household income, not the median individual salary.

The latest census data shows median household income in Muscogee County is $50,542, the median household income in Georgia is $65,030, and the median household income in the United States is $69,021.

Further filtering the MCSD database to exclude the part-time employees, bus drivers and bus monitors, the lowest salary is $14,904.09 for a parent mentor ($14,400.10 last year), the average salary is $49,718.06 ($48,154.94 last year), the median salary is $49,146.00 ($47,146.00 last year), and the highest salary is $203,000.00 for superintendent David Lewis (same as last year, after his raise from $186,000.00 in December 2021).

Here are the school district’s 10 highest salaries (11 employees are listed because of one tie):

David Lewis, superintendent, $203,000

Alan Harkness, director of Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, $144,326.40

Tonya Carter, chief human resources officer, $142,036.80

Terry Baker, chief west region officer, $138,137.06

Ronald Pleasant, chief information officer, $138,137.06

Keith Seifert, chief academic officer, $138,137.06

Ronald Wiggins, chief east region officer, $138,137.06

Travis Anderson, chief operations and facilities officer, $136,806.56

Angela Vickers-Ward, chief student services officer, $133,615.39.

Matt Bell, chief central region officer, $130,347.88

Janice Bloodworth, chief financial officer, $130,347.88.

All MCSD salaries are in the database linked at the end of this story. The database is sorted by annual salary, and can be sorted by employee name or job title. Use the arrow buttons on the right to flip through each page.