What Makes French-Style Mac And Cheese Different From The Rest?

From childhood staple to cold-weather comfort food, mac and cheese is a dish beloved by legions of pasta fans. There's just something about a piping-hot bowl full of elbow noodles coated in a rich and cheesy sauce that's satisfying at all times. Plus, alternative recipes abound for this classic fare. From miso-infused macaroni to fun variations on boxed mac and cheese, there are interesting twists available for all palates. If you're looking for a style that delivers on the signature cheesy goodness of traditional mac and cheese while adding a bit more complexity, look no further than French-style mac and cheese.

French mac and cheese stands alone in a crowded field of noodle bowls by focusing on high-end French ingredients. Instead of cheddar, recipes typically call for dairy elements like Gruyère cheese and crème fraîche. Often, a blend of French cheeses is used. The qualities of these selections give French-style mac and cheese a richer, more flavorful sauce.

Go For The Béchamel Sauce

The signature creamy richness of French-style mac and cheese can come from two primary ingredients: Crème fraîche or béchamel sauce. Crème fraîche is very similar to sour cream but not quite as tart. It's also much thicker and contains higher concentrations of fat. Recipes that call for crème fraîche usually direct cooks to mix it with French cheese, like Gruyère or Brie (or both!) to make a thick, gooey layer of dairy that thoroughly coats the macaroni.

If you're up for a few extra steps, béchamel sauce is the ultimate ingredient for a hearty French mac and cheese. To make a béchamel sauce, you'll first create a roux with flour and butter. While the roux is hot, you'll whisk it into either milk or cream. For the perfect béchamel sauce avoid direct heat during this process; instead, whisk slightly away from the heat to prevent burning. Continue whisking until the sauce comes together in a thick, creamy texture. Next, you'll add shredded French cheese, like Gruyère, to the mixture. In the end, you'll be left with a thick white sauce perfect for mac and cheese. Whether you're trying crème fraîche or béchamel sauce, you'll add them to a baking dish with the noodles before baking. You can top the dish with breadcrumbs for a final toasty finish.

Other Ways To Up Your Mac And Cheese Game

Cooking a French-style mac and cheese is a great way to elevate an already classic dish. However, it's not the only way to spice up this perennial crowd-favorite. Several kinds of protein can be added for an expanded flavor profile. Try crisping up some bacon and then crumbling it over the dish. The juxtaposition of tender noodles with the savory crunch of bacon is an excellent texture combination. For a huge punch of buttery richness, you can also add chunks of lobster meat.

Alternatively, instead of changing up the mac and cheese itself, you can add this delectable side to an already-existing dish. Spoon a bit of cheesy mac onto a burger patty to create a gooey, towering cheeseburger. Or, mix mac and cheese into soups and chilis to give them more of a hearty body.

You can also turn standard mac and cheese into crispy deep-fried mac bites. In this case, macaroni will be frozen into small balls that can then be dipped in a batter. The battered bits are fried in hot oil, creating mouth-watering snacks that retain the signature gooeyness of mac and cheese, but add a delicious outer layer of crunch.

