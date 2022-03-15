MakerDAO Stablecoin Review: 2022 Crypto Beginner’s MKR & DAI Token Guide Launch

Daiflash
·3 min read

With financial markets still in turmoil following the uncertainty of the pandemic era, interest in cryptocurrency is running high. In light of this, a news and information site dedicated to digital currency releases a new report on stablecoin.

London,United Kingdom, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Daiflash.com has launched “What Is MakerDAO Stablecoin?” – a new 2022 guide for crypto beginners, exploring DAI, the latest decentralized currency built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Readers benefit from detailed insight into how DAI tokens work and ways in which they can invest for themselves.


More details can be found at https://daiflash.com/what-is-makerdao-stablecoin-2022-crypto-beginners-guide-to-multi-collateral-loans-with-mkr-dai-token-on-oasis


The new guide is authored by Chris Munch – a respected digital entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert. The article outlines the history of stablecoin and why DAI represents a departure from earlier iterations such as Demini Colin, USDC, and PAX.
According to Yahoo, there were approximately 5.5 DAI in circulation as of July 2021. DAI’s value is ‘soft-pegged’ to the value of US dollar and is made by taking out a loan on the MakerDAO platform. When its price dips below the one dollar level, MakerDAO increases interest rates as an incentive to customers to return their DAI and close their loans. The company destroys the returned DAI, keeping supply limited. This, in turn, drives the price back up. A similar mechanism is enacted in reverse when DAI’s value exceeds one dollar.


Daiflash’s article explains that DAI has undergone a steady growth in usage and market capitalization since its creation in 2013. Furthermore, it is unique among stablecoins in that it does not rely on collateral held by a company. Instead, the process is controlled via smart contracts relating to Collateral Debt Positions taken out with MakerDAO.


According to Munch, among the many benefits of DAI crypto is low-cost remittance, enabling rapid and inexpensive purchasing of goods, services, and overseas transfers with minimal gas fees incurred.
Other advantages include no minimum deposit requirement and no geographical or liquidity restrictions. The Maker DAO platform also provides complete transparency for every event and transaction that happens. In addition, users can generate more DAI by storing surplus collateral in Maker vaults.


The article also discusses why the stability that comes with the DAI coin makes a refreshing change for crypto financiers in a market characterized by volatility and sudden price fluctuations.


Author Chris Munch writes, “This beginner’s guide will teach you how to invest in MakerDAO and how DAI works so you can make the most of your money.”


With its latest report on MakerDAO and the emerging stablecoin market, Daiflash.com continues to make cryptocurrency accessible to the masses.


For more information, please visit https://daiflash.com/what-is-makerdao-stablecoin-2022-crypto-beginners-guide-to-multi-collateral-loans-with-mkr-dai-token-on-oasis


Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


Website: https://daiflash.com/

CONTACT: Name: Rocio Martinez Email: rochi@ampifire.com Organization: Daiflash Address: 15 Harwood Rd, London, England SW6 4QP, United Kingdom


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.