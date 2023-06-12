Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Make perfect cookies every time with this genius kitchen tool that's on sale on Amazon: 'Total game changer'

Make perfect cookies every time with this genius kitchen tool that's on sale on Amazon: 'Total game changer'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love As stressful as the baking can be, it’s also really exciting. What's not to love about carefully measuring and mixing your ingredients and awaiting the magic the emerges from the oven.

Between cookie swaps, spring fling parties and Easter potlucks, folks with a sweet tooth will spend lots of time baking this season. Not only are cookies essential at family gatherings, but they also make really nice hostess gifts that feel extra special and personal.

If you’re perfecting your cookie recipes for the weeks ahead, add this Silpat Perfect Cookie Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat to your Amazon cart ASAP. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves baking cookies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Silpat baking mats are an awesome eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper. Not only do they prevent cookies from sticking to your baking sheet, but they're also really easy to clean. Just rinse with warm, soapy water and pat dry, and it's ready to use again.

This Silpat Perfect Cookie Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat is even better than most because it has 13 indents to place your cookie dough balls, so they bake evenly without spreading into each other. It may seem like a silly detail, but ask anyone who bakes cookies regularly, and they’ll tell you this is a genius feature.

Shoppers on Amazon give the Silpat Perfect Cookie Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat 4.9 out of 5 stars and have left more than 1,700 ratings.

“Total game changer,” one shopper wrote in their review. “This mat is amazing! Just put it onto your cookie sheet and with no greasing, bake cookies, wipe it off, and voila! No grease on the cookie sheet, no need to do more than cool the cookie sheet before putting it away, and this mat itself wipes off in 2 seconds.”

Another shopper commented, “I baked my first batch of Chocolate Chip cookies with my baking mat, and I will tell you those cookies baked up perfectly and did not stick. They slid right off the mat. The size rings were nice and I plan to order another set.”

Whether you’re new to baking or a cookie-making pro, you need this handy Silpat Perfect Cookie Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat in your kitchen. It obviously works well for cookies, but you can also use it for anything you don’t want to stick. Add one to your Amazon cart now.

If you liked this story, check out these epic deals at Nordstrom Rack.

More from In The Know:

Get these 10 expensive scented candles for cheap during this seasonal Nordstrom sale — up to 57% off

The 10 best cooling pajamas that’ll keep even the sweatiest of hot sleepers from overheating

This is the highlighter Kylie Jenner is 'obsessed' with, and, no, it's not from Kylie Cosmetics

It’s time to hop on TikTok’s ‘salad scissors’ train if you like a good chopped salad

The post Make perfect cookies every time with this genius kitchen tool on Amazon: ‘Total game changer’ appeared first on In The Know.