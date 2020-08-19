Makara Acquires Option over Idaho Creek Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the right (the "Option") to earn 100% of the Idaho Creek Property ("Idaho" or the "Idaho Property"), which borders the Company's existing Rude Creek Gold Project ("Rude Creek" or the "Rude Creek Property") in the White Gold region of the Yukon, Canada, from ATAC Resources Ltd (the "Optionor" or "ATAC").

Once earned, the Idaho Property will extend Makara's northern coverage of the prospective geology at its Rude Creek Property by 6 km. The Idaho Property east-west width (6 km) is similar to that of the Rude Creek property (being 7 km). The Idaho Property currently covers 1218 hectares (with potential for expansion up to 1848 hectares) and the Rude Creek Property covers 4157 hectares, for a total land package totalling up to 6005 hectares. Makara is excited to add to its Rude Creek Property through the Option, in that any mineralization discovered on the Rude Creek Property could stretch into the Idaho Property. Through the Option, Makara's land position has increased significantly and our new northern boundary will be directly adjacent to White Gold's large land position in the area with no intervening land.

About the Option

Pursuant to the Option, Makara holds the right to acquire 100% of the Idaho Property by: (i) paying ATAC an aggregate of $150,000 over a four-year period; (ii) issuing ATAC an aggregate of 750,000 common shares over a four-year period (the "Share Consideration"); and (iii) incurring aggregate exploration expenditures at the Idaho Property of $2,000,000 over a four-year period. Upon Makara exercising the Option, ATAC shall be entitled to (i) a 2% NSR royalty, half of which can be purchased by Makara for $1,000,000 and (ii) a one-time discovery fee of $1 for each ounce of gold identified in the earlier of a NI 43-101-compliant (A) measured and indicated resource estimate applicable to the Idaho Property or (B) proven or probable reserve estimate applicable to the Idaho Property, which may be paid out over one (1) year. Any Share Consideration issued to ATAC will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of six (6) months from the date of issuance.

Idaho Creek Geology

The Idaho Property has very similar geology to Rude Creek. The Idaho claims are almost contiguous with Rude Creek, within 600 meters.

The metallogeny in the Dawson Range is dominated by porphyry and mesothermal vein deposits. Idaho Creek lies 14 km east of the Casino porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum deposit. The Coffee gold project is located further to the northwest of Idaho Creek while gold-silver veins that hosted the former Mt. Nansen mine and Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Project are situated to the southeast. The Idaho Property sits within the Klotassin Batholith. It is bounded to the west by the northeast-trending Dip Creek Fault and to the north by a southeast-trending fault that is inferred to be the northerly extension of the Big Creek Fault. The Big Creek Fault typically exhibits two or more sub parallel structures that are the bounding faults of a two to eight kilometre wide graben. A belt of precious metal bearing veins and porphyry copper-gold prospects, associated with Cretaceous age, subvolcanic quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusions, extends southeasterly from the Coffee project for 120 km along the Big Creek Fault.

The metal signature of the soil geochemical anomalies and the stockwork fracture zones noticed in limited drilling when combined with the good geological setting are indicative of a high level porphyry setting perhaps quite similar to the Casino deposit 12 km to the northwest in conjunction with the Orogenic Gold potential.

Idaho Creek Mineralization

Previous grid soil geochemistry undertaken at the Idaho Property outlined anomalous gold, silver, lead, arsenic and zinc soil values in four main targets across the property, all apparently associated with one or both of two main structural trends related to the Big Creek Fault. The anomalous areas are up to 1,200 by 600 m in size and produced soil geochemical values ranging up to 6,550 ppb Au, 122 ppm Ag, 6,180 ppm Pb, 2,620 ppm As, 2,300 ppm Zn and 1,110 ppm Sb. The average silver to lead ratio for the samples is a particularity encouraging 366 grams /tonne silver per 1% lead.

