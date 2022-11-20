Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling.

Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon.

“Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and I think it’s even more important when you got a significant amount of injuries,” coach Jared Bednar said. “Your top guys have to be your top guys and sort of drive the bus, and our guys have been consistently doing that from the start of the season.”

MacKinnon made the highlight of the night deking around former Colorado teammate Nicolas Aube-Kubel with a fancy move a day after lamenting, “We have half our team out right now, and we’re still finding ways to win.”

“We need them,” MacKinnon said. “Our division’s good, obviously like every other year and we need these points. We want to be in a good, solid position when we get healthy.”

Makar scored on a 5-on-3 power play in the first period and MacKinnon at even strength in the second, beating Darcy Kuemper, the goaltender who backstopped Colorado to the Cup before departing in free agency to sign with Washington. Andrew Cogliano and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the third period to make it four goals on 29 shots against Kuemper.

MacKinnon passed Mikko Rantanen for the team scoring lead with 27 points. Makar's fourth goal of the season — and 19th point in 16 games — came two days after he played a regular-season career-high 32:48 in a win at Carolina.

It has been more than a week since the Capitals won a game. Also hurt by injuries, they lost their fourth in a row and have dropped nine of their past 11.

"We’ve played some unbelievable hockey at times, we just have to do it for 60 minutes," forward Marcus Johansson said. "I feel like we’re such a good hockey team and it’s kind of gotten into our heads a little bit. And we just got to work through it, we got to find a way to work together to get through this.”

The Capitals opened the game with 12 shots to the Avalanche's two but couldn't beat Georgiev, Kuemper's replacement who notched his first shutout with his new team. Georgiev was far more motivated to bounce back from allowing five goals in a loss last season with the New York Rangers in his most recent game at Washington than facing Kuemper and proving he was a capable successor.

“I wanted to get a big game here,” Georgiev said. "So, it definitely felt good to get a win like that here.”

NOTES: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed a seventh consecutive game because of injury. ... Injured Washington forwards Nicklas Backstrom (hip surgery) and T.J. Oshie (undisclosed) took part in the team's morning skate but remain out indefinitely. Coach Peter Laviolette said winger Tom Wilson, who tore the ACL in his left knee during the playoffs, has been working out off the ice and skated a bit with Backstrom.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Wrap up their three-game trip Monday night at Dallas.

Capitals: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Man says Russia tortured him for 10 days for taking photos of destroyed tanks and sending them to Ukraine's army

    Alesha Babenko gave a chilling account of the Russian occupation in Kherson, where occupying forces punished those deemed to be helping Ukraine.

  • Paedophile who judge allowed to go on holiday is jailed for 15 years

    Matthew Thompson, 48, was given permission to go on a two-week holiday to Greece.

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Ottawa Senators sale: Everything you need to know, latest updates

    The process to sell the Ottawa Senators is underway. Here's what you need to know.

  • Canadian ice dancers Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen lead at NHK Trophy

    Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen lead the way in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. Skating to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," the duo scored 85.66 in the rhythm dance to stay just ahead of American counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates (85.00). Competition continues Saturday, which streams live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC Gem. WATCH | Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen waltz into lead at NHK Trophy: Fournier Beaudry and S

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Redblacks defensive lineman Mauldin IV named CFL's top defensive player

    REGINA — Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Redblacks was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night. The announcement was made during the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches. The six-foot-four, 259-pound Mauldin IV was one of the few bright spots for Ottawa (4-14), which finished last in the East Division. Mauldin IV had a breakout '22 campaign, his first with Ottawa, registering a CFL-high 17 sacks. He a

  • Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588. Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zeg

  • Anunoby has 32 points, 10 rebounds to spoil Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby had a season-high 32 points plus 10 rebounds to lead the undermanned Toronto Raptors to a 112-104 win over Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Fred VanVleet added 23 points and eight assists for the Raptors (9-7), who snapped Miami's three-game winning streak on the way to their fourth consecutive win at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes finished with 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15, and Thaddeus Young chipped in with 12 points and eight boards. Max Strus led the He

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a

  • Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State. Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85

  • Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women's golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn't have gone better. Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale. So much as at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner. Ko has a one-point le

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • 76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on hi

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”