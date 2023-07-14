Majority of Tinder users already in a relationship, study finds

Tinder users are increasingly turning to the app for entertainment and social connections, a new survey has revealed (Shutterstock / Ink Drop)

If you’re having trouble finding a match on Tinder, it could be because most of the app’s users are already coupled up.

According to a new study, almost two-thirds of people who use Tinder are in a relationship, and almost half of users aren’t even interested in finding a date.

The survey of 1,400 Tinder members conducted by French academics reveals that the app is being treated more like a social platform by many.

Instead of seeking out love or hook-ups, these users are turning to Tinder for entertainment, much like they would on Instagram or Twitter, or to amass matches to boost their confidence.

This trend has resulted in a “game of deception,” which has lowered the chances of users finding genuine connections as many people aren’t on the app for that purpose, according to the study’s authors.

Whereas Tinder is not typically viewed as a place to hang out with friends, the service has previously introduced social features including the ability to create groups and post status updates to a timeline.

The thought that Tinder users aren’t being honest about their intentions may be a massive turn-off for many members, especially those who fork out for a subscription. The service offers access to premium features — including the option to message before matching and seeing who likes you — in return for a monthly fee.

Earlier this year, Tinder owner Match Group noted a downturn in paying users across its suite of dating apps, which also include Hinge and OkCupid.

Although the results of the survey are disappointing for singletons, could the truth actually be somewhere in-between?

As the Evening Standard’s resident dating expert, Lucy Holden, explained; a lot of daters are “looking past monogamy to ethical non-monogamy and polyamory as more modern and preferable”. It’s this focus on open-mindedness and clarity that has given birth to one of the biggest trends in dating, both online and in real-life: the situationship , she added.

This is a “valid relationship status that allows you to play the field as long as everyone is on the same page,” Holden said.

As part of the study, researchers from the University of Picardy Jules Verne in France quizzed participants aged 18 to 74 about their motivations for using Tinder. They also asked them about the numbers of matches they’ve had, mental wellbeing, and their overall satisfaction with the app.

The researchers found that users who reported feeling dissatisfied by the app are the ones using it to cope with negative emotions and other problems, such as avoidant attachment styles or impulsivity.

Tinder has shot down prior studies that questioned the habits of its users. In 2019, an analysis found that only half of the people on the app have been on a face-to-face date, despite making hundreds of matches.

A separate study from 2020 claimed that 80 per cent of users had never had a sexual encounter with someone they met on the dating app.

A spokesperson from Tinder said: “Tinder has been downloaded over 530 million times and created more than 75 billion matches. Over half of Tinder members are aged 18-25.

“Tinder’s in-app ‘Relationship Goals’ feature enables members to signal their intent. Globally, 40% of Tinder members say that they are looking for a long term relationship, versus 13% looking for a short term connection.”