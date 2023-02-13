The majority of Strep A fatalities aren't children

The major outbreak of Strep A, first reported a couple of months ago, continues with a steady rise in fatalities (236). They now include a friend from university days after the briefest of illnesses, just three days between the onset of a sore throat and her emergency admission to intensive care. For most the symptoms are relatively mild and readily treatable with penicillin. But in its much more serious form (known as invasive group A streptococcal disease or iGAS), the bacteria release potent toxins causing a profound fall in blood pressure that in turn compromises the functioning of the kidneys, liver and lungs.

Prompt diagnosis is therefore essential, taking into account three factors highlighted by infectious disease specialist Elizabeth Whittaker. Most sore throats are due to a virus rather than Strep A, but as there is no ready test that distinguishes between them, it is wise in the current situation to prescribe antibiotics. Then, very importantly, people need to be advised their illness may progress despite being on penicillin. Thus the failure to improve, or the onset of new symptoms (loss of appetite, breathlessness, irritability or confusion), warrants further urgent medical attention. Thirdly, the focus of the outbreak has understandably been on children but it can affect all ages with the majority of fatalities, as with my friend, being in their sixties and beyond.