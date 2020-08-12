Majority of Quebecers recognize systemic racism is an issue for First Nations people, survey suggests

The majority of Quebecers believe racism and discrimination are problems for Indigenous people, but don't admit to having made racist or discriminatory comments themselves, a recent survey suggests.

In an online Léger survey of non-Indigenous Quebecers, 92 per cent of respondents said they felt First Nations community members are subject to racism or discrimination in Quebec, but 61 per cent said they had never made racist comments or been prejudiced against First Nations people themselves.

Fifty-eight per cent of respondents also disagreed with the statement that people around them sometimes make racist or discriminatory comments about First Nations people.

The survey, commissioned by the Assembly of the First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), polled 1,002 non-Indigenous Quebecers from July 17 to 23.

Ghislain Picard, Quebec and Labrador regional chief for AFNQL, said the survey results are encouraging.

"We see that the time when First Nations were perceived as being privileged is clearly over. The opinions of Quebecers have greatly evolved and this survey confirms that they're a lot more sensitive to the racism First Nations face than their political representatives," said Picard in a news release.

The survey's respondents felt that issues of discrimination have been more systemic than individual — 70 per cent of respondents felt First Nations people are not treated the same as non-Indigenous Quebecers within the province's social structures, including in schools, the justice system and healthcare.

A majority of respondents admitted they had little to no knowledge of the issues and realities of First Nations in Quebec, and said they were willing to learn more.

Picard said the results are a sign that non-Indigenous allies should be involved in developing an action plan to combat racism and discrimination.

The AFNQL said that, aside from this survey, it has also been prompted to create its own action plan because it believes the action group to combat racism announced by Premier François Legault in June is insufficient.

Picard accusing the premier of biding time instead of taking concrete actions to fight systemic racism.

The AFNQL pointed to recommendations already released by the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls last year, as well as the Viens commission.

The details of the AFNQL's plan are expected to be announced by the end of September.

"Systemic racism, structural discrimination, no matter what you call it, the reality is there and we need to face it with necessary measures," said Picard.

"This is what we are going to tackle now by inviting the people of Quebec to lead a real fight against the racism experienced by our populations."

The results of the survey were weighted based on 2016 census data. Because it was conducted online, it does not have a margin of error, but a probability sample of the same size would have a margin of error of 3.1 per cent within a confidence interval of 95 per cent.