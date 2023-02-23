Majority of public backs UK’s current level of support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, with Rishi Sunak - Hollie Adams/Shutterstock

A majority of the British public back the UK’s current level of support for Ukraine or think it should be increased, a poll for The Telegraph has found.

A year on from Vladimir Putin’s invasion, 49 per cent say Britain should remain as involved as it is, with 16 per cent saying it should be more involved. Twenty-seven per cent want the UK to be less involved, with Londoners more likely to think that than people from other regions.

Leave voters are also more disposed to think Britain should reduce its involvement in the war compared to Remain voters (31 per cent to 16 per cent).

The findings of the poll of more than 1,000 adults by Survation earlier this week will please Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, who have been steadfast in their support of Kyiv.

A majority of the British public also strongly support Ukraine’s refusal to give up territory in return for peace with Russia.

Some 57 per cent believe the West should not push Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal with Moscow this year because it should resist the potential loss of territory. Just 25 per cent believe the West should push for a peace deal, even at the cost of Ukrainian territory.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has vowed not to sign any peace deal that sees Moscow retaining control of Crimea, the Donbas and other areas in the south of the country.

Opposition to a peace deal at the expense of territory is highest amongst pensioners and those with higher incomes and a better education. Remain voters are also more likely to oppose than Leave voters.

The poll found British voters were split on whether Britain should provide fighter jets for the Ukrainian air force. Some 41 per cent believe Britain should provide them, with 37 per cent opposed.

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have both urged Rishi Sunak to send jets as soon as possible, but the Prime Minister is resisting because of the time it takes to train a Typhoon fighter.

Story continues

People are much more in favour of the UK providing tanks – 58 per cent to 27 per cent. However, just 45 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 were in favour.

Survation found the public was also split on willingness to pay higher gas bills if that were necessary to make a Ukrainian victory more likely. While 41 per cent said they would be willing, the same proportion said the opposite.

People aged between 18 and 34 were most willing to pay higher gas bills (47 per cent), together with those aged over 65 (46 per cent). But 53 per cent of those in the 55 to 64 age group were not willing to do so.

The poll found that Britons are strongly in favour of Ukraine being allowed to join the European Union, with 64 per cent in favour and just 17 per cent opposed. Support rises to 74 per cent amongst those with the highest-level qualifications, and to 77 per cent among Remain voters compared to 60 per cent of Leave voters.

Those who voted Labour in 2019 are also more likely than 2019 Conservative voters to believe that Ukraine should be allowed to join the EU.

Similar levels of support are to be found for Ukraine joining Nato, with 63 per cent in favour and 19 per cent opposed.

Demographic trends among those believing Ukraine should be allowed to join Nato are similar to the trends among those backing Ukraine to join the EU, increasing with level of qualification, household income and whether a person voted Remain.

But 2019 Conservative voters are more likely than 2019 Labour voters – 70 per cent to 64 per cent – to think Ukraine should be allowed to join Nato, the reverse of the result for EU entry.