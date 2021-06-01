Majority of parents think playing outside this summer is vital for wellbeing

Nearly four in five parents think playing outside will be important for their child’s wellbeing this summer, a survey suggests.

More than half (58%) believe their children have been more lonely amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report from the NSPCC charity.

The poll, of 1,036 UK parents with children aged three to 12, suggests that 65% said their children have played inside more since the start of the pandemic, and 70% have spent less time playing with friends.

Around two in three (68%) parents believe play has become more important for their children since the start of the pandemic, and 79% think playing outside will be vital for their child’s wellbeing this summer.

(PA)

The YouGov poll, which was carried out in May, suggests that children have done more arts and creativity (57%), played more online (66%), and played more pretend-based games (38%) during the pandemic.

It comes as Labour has called for all children to be given opportunities to “play, learn and develop” as part of a 14.7 billion programme to help pupils catch-up on missed schooling amid the pandemic.

The party’s education recovery plan says extracurricular activities and breakfast clubs should be expanded to boost time for children to play and socialise after months away from their friends.

But the extra £1.4 billion of funding announced by the Government to help pupils make up for lost learning does not target extracurricular activities.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “We know the last year has been incredibly challenging for families and many children have missed out on the opportunity to play and really enjoy their childhood.

“Lots of children have felt lonely and isolated and have longed to be reunited with their friends and family again.

“After the year we’ve just experienced, we could all do with a bit more play and the research we are releasing today shows just how important it will be for families this summer.”

The findings have been released ahead of the charity’s Childhood Day on June 11 – where people are being asked to organise a fundraising play event.