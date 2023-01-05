Majority have no confidence in Rishi Sunak’s ability to solve migrant boats crisis

Rishi Sunak - Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

The majority of British adults have no confidence in Rishi Sunak’s ability to solve the migrant boats crisis, a new poll has found.

Just four per cent believe the Prime Minister will get a handle on Channel crossings, with 57 per cent saying they are not at all confident in his ability to do so, according to the survey.

It comes despite Mr Sunak making stopping the boats one of five pledges on which he staked his premiership this week.

On Wednesday, he gave the most detailed vision of his leadership so far, vowing to “pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally you are detained and swiftly removed”.

More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to the UK in small boats last year, up 60 per cent on the previous year. The increase came despite attempts by successive home secretaries to get to grips with the problem.

The survey, conducted by People Polling for GB News, found that 52 per cent of Conservative voters are not confident in Mr Sunak’s ability to get to grips with the small boat crossings. Only 13 per cent said they are either completely or fairly confident in him.

Prof Matt Goodwin, a pollster, said: “This week Rishi Sunak identified resolving the small boats crisis as a priority for his government in 2023. But our numbers show he has an enormous amount of work to do.

“Most voters have no confidence in the Government on this issue, which we should remember is the third top issue for all voters and the second top issue for Conservatives.

“Unless Rishi Sunak can change these numbers, it really will be game over at the next general election. Make no mistake – it’s now make or break on immigration”.

The polling also showed that the public are not convinced that Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is the best man to lead the country. When voters were asked about their views of Sir Keir, 30 per cent had a favourable view while 39 per cent had an unfavourable view.

The figures showed a substantial regional divide, with a +18 net rating in London compared to a -10 net rating in the North.

Prof Goodwin said: “Starmer is not as popular as many people think. We currently see more people planning to vote Labour than people holding a favourable opinion of Starmer.

“It is concerning for Labour that Keir Starmer has not been able to improve his ratings in the wake of events such as the resignation of Liz Truss. These numbers remain vulnerable if Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives can get their house in order in 2023.”