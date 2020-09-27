Poll: Majority of Michigan, Wisconsin voters say don't fill RBG Supreme Court seat before election

A new NBC News/Marist poll shows the majority of likely voters in Michigan and Wisconsin say that the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be filled by the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Fifty-six percent of likely Wisconsin voters and 54% of likely Michigan voters say that the winner of the November election should determine who picks the nominee.

Thirty-seven percent of likely Wisconsin voters and 35% of likely Michigan voters think President Donald Trump should fill the seat immediately. And 7% of likely Wisconsin voters and 5% of likely Michigan voters think that Trump should fill the seat no matter the presidential election results.

This poll was conducted before Saturday, when Trump announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a federal circuit judge, as his Supreme Court pick.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading Trump in both the battleground states, with 52% of likely Michigan voters and 54% of likely Wisconsin voters naming Biden as their pick in the November election, while Trump has the support of 44% of likely voters in both states.

The poll of likely Michigan voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, while the poll of likely Wisconsin voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 points.

Biden is also leading Trump in nearly every issue, except on the economy and crime.

In Michigan, where Biden and Trump are tied at 45% on who would be better at dealing with crime, Trump leads Biden by seven percentage points when it comes to the economy. Forty-nine percent say that Trump would be better at handling the economy, while only 42% said Biden would.

In Wisconsin, Biden also leads in every issue except the economy. On that topic, they are tied, with each named by 46% of likely voters as the one better equipped to handle the economy.

Despite Trump’s core message of "Law and Order," Biden holds a small lead over Trump in Wisconsin when it comes to who would be better at handling crime. Forty-seven percent of likely voters trust Biden more on crime, while 44% of likely voters say Trump would be better at handling it.

In both well-sought-after states, Biden was heavily seen as the better candidate to handle the coronavirus and race relations.

Fifty-four percent of likely Wisconsin voters say Biden would be better equipped to deal with the coronavirus, compared to 34% who say Trump would be better at handling it. With a slightly smaller lead, 53% of likely Michigan voters said that of Biden versus the 36% that said that of Trump.

Amid the protests against police brutality, 57% of likely Wisconsin voters and 55% of likely Michigan voters say Biden would do a better job of handling race-relations in the country better, while 34% in Wisconsin 31% in Michigan say that of Trump.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat: Wait for election, say voters in Wis., Mich.