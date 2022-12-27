Majority of junior doctors have ‘actively researched’ leaving NHS

A ballot on industrial action by junior doctors in England will open on Jan 9 - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Sixty-five per cent of junior doctors have “actively researched” leaving their jobs in the NHS over the last 12 months, a poll has found, as they prepare to ballot on strike action over pay.

A British Medical Association (BMA) survey of 3,819 junior doctors in England, carried out in November and December, also revealed that 79 per cent “often think about leaving the NHS”, the i newspaper reported.

In October, the BMA announced that a ballot on industrial action by junior doctors in England, who received a two per cent pay increase this year, will open on Jan 9.

The union said that over the past 15 years the take-home pay of junior doctors, which includes all doctors until they become consultants, GPs or specialists, has been cut by more than a quarter in real terms.

BMA Scotland announced earlier this month that its junior doctors would be balloted in the first quarter of next year on striking after it “reluctantly” entered into a trade dispute with the Scottish government.

Dates will be outlined in January for industrial action in the NHS in Scotland, with staff claiming the Scottish government has imposed a pay offer despite overwhelming rejection from three health unions.

Shortly before Christmas, the British Medical Association Cymru announced that doctors in Wales were considering going on strike for the first time.

Almost two-thirds of just under 1,000 hospital doctors surveyed by the union this month said they would be willing to take some form of industrial action, including strikes, over pay and conditions.

Unions have signalled that there is no end in sight to strike action, with the Government refusing to budge as it faces disputes on pay and working conditions across an array of sectors. Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has insisted that refusing to negotiate on public sector pay is the “right thing” in the long term.

Thousands of nurses walked out on Dec 15 and 20, with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Friday vowing to do the same on Jan 18 and 19 unless negotiations are opened. The planned action will take place at more NHS employers in England than happened this month, increasing from 44 to 55 trusts, the RCN said.

Ambulance workers joined picket lines on Dec 21 and will return to striking at five ambulance services in England on Jan 11 and 23. A planned strike by ambulance workers in the GMB union on Wednesday has been suspended.