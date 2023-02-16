'Majority' of Fulton grand jury members believe witnesses in election fraud case committed perjury

Sheet of voter information alleging fraud Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A "majority" of Fulton County, Georgia, special grand jury members have recommended prosecutors pursue "appropriate indictments" against witnesses they believe committed perjury over the course of their monthslong investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to subvert his 2020 electoral loss in the state.

The perjury allegation comes in a heavily redacted series of documents released Thursday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury's work on behalf of District Attorney Fani Willis. And although the newly public jury documents don't say who the members believe may have committed perjury, it does note that "the grand jury received evidence from or involving 75 witnesses during the course of this investigation, the overwhelming majority of which information was delivered in person under oath." Among those who testified — some against their will — before the grand jury were top-level Trump associates like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and attorneys John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

The documents released Thursday also state that the jury members "unanimously" found that despite Trump's repeated insistence thereof — including his personal call to Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" more than 11,000 votes in his favor — "no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election." That conclusion suggests that further indictments may yet come, although the documents released Thursday had been edited so that no names or specific charges recommended by the jurors were shown. The decision to redact who may be charged with what comes as both Willis and Judge McBurney have said they are concerned with protecting the due process rights of any "future defendants."

While Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington reacted to the new documents by tweeting "LOL," the former president himself has yet to issue a public statement at this time, peppering his Truth Social media account on Thursday morning with videos of himself throwing a football in 1992.

