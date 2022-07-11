Majority of Democrats do not want Joe Biden to run in 2024 amid age concerns

Joe Biden put his physical fitness on display this weekend after he briefly fell off his bicycle on his last trip - Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Most Democrats do not want Joe Biden to run in 2024 amid concerns over his age, a New York Times poll found, as the 79-year-old's approval rating hit a new low.

The US president's base showed growing signs of weakening in the survey published on Monday, with 64 per cent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new leader to fight the next election.

The New York Times/Siena College poll will make for grim reading for Mr Biden, who has repeatedly said he intends to run in 2024 if his health permits.

It found just 26 per cent of Democratic voters agreed that Mr Biden should be the party's nominee.

However, the nationwide survey showed Mr Biden held a narrow 44 per cent edge against Donald Trump's 41 per cent in a potential 2024 re-match.

Mr Biden on the South Lawn of the White House - AP

It comes as Mr Biden's approval rating hit a new low of 38.4 per cent in a FiveThirtyEight poll of polls over the weekend.

The figure is comparable to Mr Trump's in the wake of last year's Capitol attack, although not as low as George W Bush's in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, according to data from the Gallup Presidential Job Approval Center.

Mr Biden has worked to reverse his abysmal approval ratings, touting strong job numbers and his renewed new effort to confront state abortion bans in a White House address last Friday.

That public dissatisfaction was on display at a White House event on Monday, when the president was heckled by a White House guest as he celebrated his administration's progress on gun control.

"You have to do more than this! You have to open an office in the White House!"@manueloliver00 to @POTUS at the White House today. pic.twitter.com/ehNL3Lc5tp — Guns Down America (@GunsDownAmerica) July 11, 2022

Manuel Oliver, whose teenage son was killed in a 2018 school shooting, was escorted out after telling the president: "You have to do more than this".

"The word celebration has no space in a society that saw 19 kids massacred just a month ago," Mr Oliver said in a tweet ahead of the event, referencing the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The latest NYT survey underscored the disconnect between Mr Biden's pronouncements and the public mood.

The survey gave Mr Biden a meagre 33 per cent approval, one of his lowest ratings to date.

The most alarming numbers are among Mr Biden's own party, with the president's age topping the list of concerns among Democratic voters who want a new party leader.

Manuel Oliver interrupts President Biden as he speaks at an event to celebrate a new gun control law - Chip Somodevilla /Getty

Some 33 per cent cited it as their primary reason for preferring another Democratic nominee in 2024, while 32 per cent blamed Mr Biden's poor job performance. However just 3 per cent cited Mr Biden's mental acuity.

Democrats' misgivings over Mr Biden appeared to give way when faced with the alternative of Mr Trump, with 92 per cent saying they would back Mr Biden against his potential Republican rival.

Despite concerns over Mr Biden's candidacy, leading Democratic hopefuls have warned that challenging the 79-year-old for the nomination could backfire and hand victory to Mr Trump.

Some have drawn unfavourable comparisons with Jimmy Carter, the party's last one-term president, whose re-election bid was irreparably damaged by a primary challenge from Democratic senator Ted Kennedy.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker, who has been touted as a potential 2024 candidate, said he would support Mr Biden if he seeks re-election, but said he believed an opponent could emerge from within the party.

"[Biden] will win the nomination, and yet, it'll be Ted Kennedy running against Jimmy Carter ... They will lose and they will take away from the president," he told CNN.

The warnings were echoed by two other potential hopefuls, California governor Gavin Newsom, and Ro Khanna, a leading progressive congressman from the state.

"I plan to support [Biden] because of the danger that Donald Trump poses. I would certainly not do anything to weaken him, and I hope no one else will do anything to weaken him," Mr Khanna said.

"He's still the safe brand in the midwestern states to make sure Trump is kept far away from the Oval Office."

The NYT surveyed 849 registered voters between July 5 -7, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion.

The issue is expected to mobilise Democratic voters in the upcoming midterm congressional elections, but the survey found that just five per cent of voters overall rated abortion as their most important issue.