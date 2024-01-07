Major West Ham blow as Lucas Paqueta suffers suspected knee injury

(Getty Images)

West Ham have been handed a major injury concern after Lucas Paqueta’s return to action lasted little more than 10 minutes of Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Bristol City.

Paqueta had missed the Hammers’s 0-0 draw with Brighton at the start of the month after suffering a knee problem in the 2-0 win over Arsenal just after Christmas.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS BRISTOL CITY!

The Brazilian returned to training this week and was named in a strong lineup for the visit of Championship side Bristol City, as David Moyes looked to ensure smooth progress into the fourth round, knowing a replay would eat into his side’s two-week mid-season break.

Paqueta helped West Ham get off to a flying start with a superb assist for Jarrod Bowen’s opener inside five minutes.

But he went down off the ball soon afterwards holding his knee and was replaced by teenage striker Divin Mubama.

Moyes is already without Mohammed Kudus because of Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ghana, as well as Michail Antonio, who has been sidelined since November with a knee injury.