Major US railroad merger could bring more tar sands to south-east Texas

Amal Ahmed for Floodlight and Katie Watkins for Houston Public Media
·9 min read

When Lindsay Williams moved into her home near the railroad tracks on Houston’s east side, she knew freight trains would pass by regularly. What she wasn’t expecting were trains longer than a mile frequently stalled for hours on the neighborhood tracks, blocking multiple intersections of traffic during the day and rumbling her house at night.

“A few nights ago, we had a locomotive just idling right outside our home for six hours throughout the night, shaking the entire house,” Williams said.

In the coming months, the rail traffic problems could get worse. Two major North American railways, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, have proposed a $27bn (£22bn) merger that would make it easier to move freight across North America with the first unified continental rail network. The merger is awaiting final approval from US regulators. In Houston, that would mean an additional eight trains passing through each day.

Interactive

However, the rail merger doesn’t just pose more inconveniences for residents of Houston’s East End. If it goes through, it would create the first direct route from Canada’s bitumen oil sands mines in Alberta to heavy crude refineries in Port Arthur, an industrial city on the Texas coast. “We fully expect that the combination of the two railroads will only strengthen their support for this new source of bitumen,” the vice-president of USD Group, a Texas-based midstream company, told a Canadian newspaper last year.

Local environmentalists say the increase in fossil fuel refining along the Gulf coast will impact their health – and increase carbon emissions. It also could put residents like Williams at risk of a hazardous oil spill. “I live close enough to the track that if there is a derailment, and there is hazardous materials, it’s going to impact me directly,” she said. “Not to mention all of the hundreds of other residents that these lines are on – it’s pretty alarming.”

In Houston, one local coffee shop owner says business can drop up to 40% when trains block customers from making it in. Educators have shared stories of students crawling under or between train cars to make it to school on time. And city data shows fire trucks and ambulances faced delays nearly 1,400 times in 2021 due to stalled trains blocking their typical routes.

Williams and others in her neighborhood put up a security camera facing the tracks and discovered that roughly one-third of the trains that pass through come to a complete stop, idling on average for about an hour. In the most severe cases, trains stopped for upward of six hours.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific said the company has “met with Houston-area leaders to discuss the merger and has committed to facilitating ongoing meetings as part of our voluntary mitigation”.

On 3 February, residents of East Palestine, Ohio, experienced the dangers from accidents first-hand when a train carrying chemicals crashed and exploded, causing 2,000 people to be evacuated. Train derailments aren’t uncommon – in 2021, there were more than 1,000 across the US, according to the Department of Transportation.

The merged rail company wouldn’t be the only rail line looking to bring more oil sands to south-east Texas. In Utah’s oil sands-rich Uinta basin, a Fort Worth-based railway, Rio Grande Pacific Corp, has proposed a railroad that could cut through a national forest and then connect to existing routes that run parallel to the Colorado River – the drinking water source for 40 million people – to bring even more oil sands to refineries on the Texas coast.

Oil from the Uinta basin is currently shipped to Salt Lake City, and production from the basin is capped at about 80,000 barrels, said Deeda Seed, the senior public lands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity.

But if the railway opens up access to Gulf coast refineries, production from the Uinta basin could increase fourfold, to 350,000 barrels a day, according to a government estimate. Local officials in Utah seem to have indicated their support for the plan: a regional governmental body paid out $28m in public funds to finance research and permitting for the privately owned and operated railway.

A dirtier fuel

Oil sands, sometimes referred to as tar sands, contain bitumen, a hydrocarbon, that’s trapped between molecules of sand, water, clay and other substances. Extracting the bitumen is an intensely polluting process. Because of how destructive the process is, particularly on land that is vital to Canada’s First Nations, oil sands mining has long been controversial. And from a climate perspective, refining bitumen into usable types of fuel, like gasoline, also takes more energy and pollutes more than refining other, lighter fuels. A 2014 study from the Congressional Research Service estimated that refining oil sands produces 14% more carbon dioxide than conventional oil, for example.

“Tar sands are an extra heavy oil and require a specialized refinery to refine it,” said Josh Axelrod, a senior advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Most of the world’s heavy oil refineries are located [in Texas], so that’s why all efforts point there.”

Shipping oil via rail isn’t that common. The all-time high for oil shipment in the US was 11% in 2014. Pipelines are typically more cost effective. But the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern rail merger would make shipping oil by rail cheaper, as the companies would no longer have to pay fees to transfer between tracks owned by different companies. The merger came on the heels of the Biden administration canceling the controversial Keystone XL pipeline proposal in 2021. That pipeline would have increased overall capacity to move Canadian oil sands to the Gulf coast. Other pipelines, like the Dakota Access pipeline and Canada’s Trans Mountain, have also long been targets of environmental advocates hoping to shut them down.

The two rail lines have already signed a 10-year deal with ConocoPhillips Canada and USD Group to haul tar sands across the continent to USD’s terminal. For its part, USD Group has stated in its annual reports with the SEC that existing rail lines – such as those currently operated independently by Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern – offer a less bureaucratic alternative to new pipelines.

Kansas City Southern did not respond to requests for comment. When asked about the potential increase in oil sands imports, a spokesperson for Canadian Pacific cited the US Surface Transportation Board’s environmental analysis, which concluded that the federal agency “does not expect that the Proposed Acquisition would result in an overall increase in the transportation of energy resources, including oil”.

The belly of the beast

In Port Arthur, freight rail lines already course throughout the city, passing close to homes as they bring shipments to the refineries and petrochemical plants. The city itself was founded by Arthur Stilwell, the same man who founded what’s now Kansas City Southern. Stilwell wanted a deepwater port and a rail line that could connect the Gulf of Mexico to the midwest, serving as a key export and import hub. When in 1901, the Spindletop oilfield was discovered in nearby Beaumont, Port Arthur was transformed into an oil and gas hub. Today, the city is home to the largest refinery in the US.

Pollution from refining stands to get worse with the increase in oil sands refining.

“Bringing that very waxy and toxic oil here poses a great deal of problems,” said John Beard, a Port Arthur native who founded the Port Arthur Community Action Network. “Why are we doing this? Why are we bringing this into our community and in such close proximity to where people live?”

In Port Arthur, USD Group says that the producers have used a proprietary blend of product called DRUbit that is “formulated to be non-hazardous and non-flammable for transportation by rail”. But advocates say that an oil spill would still be catastrophic.

According to the environmental impact statement for the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merger, a total of nearly 13 “releases” of hazardous materials could occur every year along any point of the rail line, up from the potential for 10 a year currently.

“One of the problems with oil trains in general is that they are incredibly heavy,” Axelrod said. “If one of these derailed or ruptured at a water body, that would be the worst thing – [the oil] would undoubtedly sink.”

What’s more, as the planet warms, derailments could become more frequent since temperatures above 105F (40C) can increase their risk of happening, according to the environmental impact statement for the merger. In Houston, the climate crisis is projected to increase the number of days exceeding 100F in the 2030 decade.

Residents who will be most affected by the rail routes also expressed feeling left out of the environmental review process. The Surface Transportation Board, which has to approve the merger, held only one public meeting in Texas – and that was in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston, last fall, said Melissa Beeler, formerly an advocate with Air Alliance Houston. She said the draft environmental impact statement left out the scale of the changes coming to Houston neighborhoods specifically.

“The data that was available was pretty generalized and doesn’t come down to what people experience on a day-to-day basis,” Beeler said.

Freight rail transportation is expected to double by 2045 – meaning that increases in train blockages, pollution and the risk of potential accidents could be here to stay.

In response to some of these community concerns, the final environmental impact statement was updated to add that the rail companies have made “a commitment to meet regularly with community representatives in the Houston area to work with communities to address concerns” and that there will be a platform for residents to report stopped trains.

The Surface Transportation Board declined to comment on specifics of the merger or the Uinta basin project, saying both matters were still pending. The agency’s spokesperson said a final decision on the merger was expected within the next few months, and a decision on the Uinta basin line won’t be made till a pending court case is settled.

“The burdens are going to fall largely on communities already facing environmental justice issues already – beyond the railroads, thinking of cancer clusters and port emissions, truck distribution centers, truck traffic,” Beeler said. “This is compounding air quality and public health impacts for our communities.”

  • This story was produced by Floodlight and Houston Public Media

Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • Ontario Park Warden Jumps Into Icy Lake to Save Stranded Deer

    Two deer trapped in icy waters were rescued by an Ontario Parks warden off the shore of Rondeau Bay on January 28.Zack Stubbington, who works as a warden at Rondeau Provincial Park, said that he received a call that a buck and a doe had fallen into the ice-covered lake, about 150 meters (490 feet) from the shore, and quickly grabbed his rescue gear before jumping in.After a few hours in the frozen lake, Stubbington and another staff member managed to break up some ice to clear a path for the deer to follow back to shore.While the buck was able to swim freely to shore, Stubbington had to remove bigger chunks for the doe and veer her towards the cleared path.“It was very rewarding to see them reach shore after about four hours they spent in the ice,” Stubbington told local media. Credit: Zack Stubbington via Storyful

  • Hyundai launches 'no commitment' electric vehicle monthly subscription – here's why it's different from leasing

    Hyundai's new electric car subscription service offers customers the chance to use a car on a month-to-month basis with little commitment.

  • Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

    A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is expected to bring strong winds to some parts of B.C., and heavy snowfall for other regions Sunday evening into Monday, according to a series of warnings issued by Environment Canada. On Sunday, the forecaster issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. It said northwest winds capable of causing damage will gust up 90 km/h before easing Monday night. Environment Canada also issued specia

  • Five people injured after an American Airlines plane crashed into a passenger shuttle bus at LAX

    Officials are currently investigating the incident, which occurred Friday night on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Cold ‘we haven’t felt in some time’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s a timeline

    Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.

  • Help is on the way for Kia and Hyundai owners: free steering wheel locks

    There’s been a rash of car thefts from a social media challenge.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Baby elephant attempts to intimidate buffalos

    The video shows a male baby elephant, hilariously believing he is strong and big enough to scare off three large buffalo bulls with his ‘intimidating’ behaviour. Being the largest land mammal on this planet, elephants rule and dominate the landscape in Africa. With their sheer size they do not really have to fear any predator and they can break and shape the landscape just how they like. Elephants also eat the most food and drink the most water of all animals in the African wild. When it comes to water, which they need to drink daily, elephants also love to throw their weight around. For some reason elephants do not like sharing water with other animals and on many occasions will not hesitate to chase other animal species away from the water. This is one of the trademarks of elephants and are learned from a young age. The video shows a male baby elephant that has clearly paid attention to the adults during his first years and decided it was time to put his skills to the test. We were watching a herd of elephants when this male baby elephant caught my eye. The baby elephant for some reason moved away from the herd. I noticed three large buffalo bulls lying in a mud wallow just below the watering hole where the elephants were. The baby elephant was walking towards the buffalo bulls with a cheeky filled attitude. It was hilarious to watch how the baby elephant believed he could chase the buffalo bulls off with his cute little trumpeting noise and his ‘not so scary’ mock charges. The funniest part of it all for me was while the baby elephant was doing his best to get some reaction from of the buffalo bulls, he got absolutely none. Two of the buffaloes didn’t even look at the baby elephant once, while one of the buffalo eventually just glanced at the baby elephant, probably thinking “what the hell are you trying to do boy?” The very self-confident baby elephant soon realised that his intimidating tactics are not working, and it was as if he suddenly lost all that self confidence and ran away. Just so funny to watch.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7

    A 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 2-Door Hardtop in a California wrecking yard.

  • 'Dead pool' approaches: Western water crisis looms as California complicates critical water deal

    The Colorado River doesn't have enough water for everyone who wants it and probably never did. What to know as a water crisis in the West looms.

  • Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

    A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction, according to data compiled by a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales. The Strap Tank Harley-Davidson was recorded on vintagent.com as being sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps.

  • Trapped teen rescued six days after quake in Turkey

    STORY: The quake and major aftershocks early last Monday flattened swathes of towns and cities in parts of Turkey and Syria, killing at least 33,000 people in the two countries.Video released by the Turkish energy ministry shows miners taking 17-year-old Asya Nur Oksuz out from under the rubble and carrying her on a stretcher away from the area.

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • New Zealand braces for severe storm Gabrielle after record floods

    Thousands of people are already without power as ex-cyclone Gabrielle barrels towards land.

  • Mercedes-Maybach S 580e debuts the sub-brand's first plug-in hybrid

    Mercedes-Maybach introduces its first plug-in hybrid with the S 580e, a more luxurious version of the standard Mercedes-Benz S 580e.

  • New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms

    Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips. Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.