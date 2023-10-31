‘Major technology outage’ reported at British Library after cyber incident

The British Library has said a “major technology outage” has hit online services, public wifi at the site and its website.

The research library in London, which has a large deposit of the UK and world’s book collections, is investigating the issue.

In a statement on Tuesday, the library said: “The British Library is experiencing a major technology outage, as a result of a cyber incident.

“This is affecting online systems and services, our website, and onsite services including our reading rooms.

“We are investigating the incident with the support of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cybersecurity specialists.

“We are very grateful for the support and understanding we have had from our users, staff and partners.

“The Library’s sites remain fully open to the public and details on the services that remain available can be found via @britishlibrary on X (formerly Twitter).”