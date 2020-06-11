Major Swiss Financial Services Group Signs MoU with TwinWin Group to Develop Strategic Partnership

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / TwinWin Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a major Swiss financial services group to officially strengthen their relationship, in a strategic partnership.

Key initiatives for cooperation laid out in the MoU is believed to include the further expansion and application of TwinWin Group's arbitrage trading technologies into the commodities sector with a particular focus on Gold Futures.

The success achieved by TwinWin Group's cryptocurrency arbitrage trading system, the TwinWin Intelligent Arbitrage System (TIAS) has attracted much publicity from the media as well as attention from a number of players within the financial services industry.

Signing of this MOU comes as several major players within the financial industry that are keen to gain a foothold or expand their presence in the FinTech realm have been looking to form a strategic partnership with TwinWin Group so as to leverage upon TwinWin Group's technical expertise in the field of arbitrage trading.

As major economies in Europe and North America begin to ease up on coronavirus lock-down measures and begin to work towards economic recovery, gradual return to a new normal is taking place in a number of major economies worldwide. Economic activity is expected to pick up pace, allowing the global economy to start on the road toward recovery.

According to industry analysts, a strategic partnership would be beneficial to both parties as it would allow both companies to reach out to a wider market while lingering market uncertainty would continue to ensure that market demand for stable investment products that generate a steady income stream remain strong.

Industry analysts further noted that this strategic partnership would likely further expand on the size, scale and scope of operations for both companies involved and that through this strategic partnership, both parties would be able to achieve their key objectives of enterprise growth and further development.

