Major Sweet 16 shakeup: Six new teams join The Charlotte Observer basketball polls
After the first week of the public school basketball season, the Sweet 16 poll is getting a big shakeup.
There are four new boys teams and two new girls teams, as we’ve gotten to see ranked teams play.
Moving into the boys poll are four Independent Schools: No. 10 Cannon School, No. 11 Westminster Catawba, No. 15 Concord Academy and No. 16 Victory Christian.
All four teams will factor into the state championship picture in their respective classes. Cannon is the reigning 4A private school champion.
Moving into the girls poll are 2-0 Salisbury and 2-0 South Mecklenburg.
Salisbury won its first two games by an average of 30 points. South Mecklenburg upset previous No. 12 Ardrey Kell in its season opener and is off to a 2-0 start under longtime coach Cristie Mitchell.
Boys Sweet 16
Rk.
School (Cl)
Rec.
Prvs.
1.
Carmel Christian (IND)
14-1
1
2.
North Mecklenburg (4A)
2-0
2
3.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
2-0
3
4.
Vance (4A)
2-0
5
5.
Myers Park (4A)
0-0
7
6.
West Charlotte (4A)
1-1
6
7.
Weddington (3A)
2-0
8
8.
Charlotte Christian (IND)
6-2
4
9.
Cox Mill (3A)
2-0
9
10.
Cannon School (IND)
14-4
NR
11.
Westminster Catawba (IND)
8-1
NR
12.
Shelby (2A)
2-0
10
13.
Forest Hills (2A)
2-0
11
14.
Independence (4A)
2-0
16
15.
Concord Academy (IND)
10-4
NR
16.
Victory Christian (IND)
14-2
NR
Dropped Out: Olympic (4A, 0-2); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 1-0); Freedom (3A, 1-0); North Rowan (1A, 0-1). Also receiving consideration: Davidson Day (IND, 7-2); Northside Christian (IND, 11-4); United Faith (IND, 10-2); Porter Ridge (4A, 2-0); Hunter Huss (3A, 2-0)
Girls Sweet 16
Rk.
School (Cl)
Rec
Prvs.
1.
Vance (4A)
2-0
1
2.
Providence Day (IND)
13-1
4
3.
Independence (4A)
1-1
2
4.
Mallard Creek (4A)
0-1
3
5.
Cuthbertson (3A)
2-0
5
6.
Shelby (2A)
2-0
6
7.
Providence (4A)
1-0
7
8.
Newton-Conover (2A)
1-0
9
9.
Freedom (3A)
1-0
10
10.
Carson (3A)
1-0
11
11.
Myers Park (4A)
1-0
13
12.
Charlotte Catholic (3A)
0-1
8
13.
Salisbury (2A)
2-0
NR
14.
South Mecklenburg (4A)
2-0
NR
15.
Ardrey Kell (4A)
1-1
12
16.
Hickory (3A)
1-0
14
Dropped Out: Cox Mill (3A, record NA); Bunker Hill (2A, 1-0). Also receiving consideration: Hough (4A, 2-0); South Caldwell (4A, 2-0); Hickory Ridge (4A, 2-0); Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 2-0).
This week’s schedule
Monday, Jan. 11
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Watauga
Hickory at Freedom
St. Stephens at McDowell
Big South 3A
Crest at Stuart Cramer
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Fred T. Foard
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at R-S Central
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
West Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical
Combine Academy at Word of God Christian (boys)
Cramerton Christian at Tabernacle Christian
North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian
South Charlotte Thunder at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
West Stanly at South Stanly
Tuesday, Jan. 12
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Mooresville at Julius Chambers
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Providence
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
Myers Park at Butler
Porter Ridge at Independence
CISAA
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day at Cannon School
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Scotland County
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Purnell Swett
Seventy-First at Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
McDowell at Watauga
South Caldwell at Hickory
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Crest
North Gaston at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at West Rowan
North Iredell at Jesse Carson
South Iredell at Statesville
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
Monroe at Piedmont
Sun Valley at Weddington
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Montgomery Central
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Patton
Fred T. Foard at East Burke
Hibriten at West Iredell
West Caldwell at Draughn
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Burns at East Rutherford
East Gaston at R-S Central
Shelby at Chase
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian
United Faith Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Elkin at Alleghany
North Wilkes at Ashe
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Stanly at North Rowan
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
South Stanly at North Moore
Nonconference
Albemarle at Cabarrus Charter
Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius
Corvian Community at Central Academy
Cramerton Christian at Davidson Day
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Northwest Guilford at Salisbury
South Point at Stuart Cramer
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (boys)
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Statesville Christian
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Southwestern 4A
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at West Stanly
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter
Queens Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Union Academy at Carolina International
Yadkin Valley 1A
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
Nonconference
Christ the King at Corvian Community
Freedom at Mountain Heritage
R-S Central at Mitchell County
Thursday, Jan. 14
CISAA
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Concord at Cox Mill
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Cox Mill at Concord
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
East Burke at Draughn
Patton at Hibriten
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
Nonconference
Davidson Day at Concord Academy
Northside Christian at Hickory Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
South Rowan at South Davidson
United Faith Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
Victory Christian at Comenius
Friday, Jan. 15
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Julius Chambers
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Lumberton
Purnell Swett at Jack Britt
Scotland County at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at South Caldwell
McDowell at Alexander Central
Watauga at St. Stephens
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Crest at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at East Rowan
Statesville at North Iredell
West Rowan at South Iredell
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
A.L. Brown at Concord
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Concord at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Monroe at Sun Valley
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Gaston Day
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
West Stanly at Central Academy
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Lexington
East Davidson at South Rowan
Ledford at West Davidson
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Salisbury at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Hibriten
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
South Fork 2A
Bandys at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Southwestern 2A
Burns at Shelby
Chase at East Gaston
East Rutherford at South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Elkin
Starmount at West Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison County at Polk County
Mitchell County at C.D. Owen
Mountain Heritage at Avery County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter
Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter
Chatham Central at South Stanly
Gray Stone Day at North Stanly
Nonconference
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin
The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)
Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian
Carmel Christian at Durham Academy
Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian
Forestview at Hickory
Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori
Liberty Heights at Comenius
N.C. Leadership Academy at Statesville Christian
South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 16
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
Concord at Cox Mill
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Cox Mill at Concord
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)
Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian
Combine Academy at Quality Education
Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)