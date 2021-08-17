Polarizing air mass divides the Prairies, yields severe storm threat

The Prairies will be the battleground for the hot and cool air this week, thanks to a trough hovering over the West. As a result, a cold front is pushing through, and as it does, will bring cooler air further east during its passage. This will not only leave parts of the western Prairies with temperatures into the teens Tuesday, but could also spark severe thunderstorms in parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario with the help of instability and the heat. The front will stall in Manitoba again Wednesday, bringing the chance for severe storms, with remaining heat in the extreme southeastern pocket. More on what to expect in the week ahead, below.

TUESDAY: COOL IN THE WEST, WARMTH IN THE EAST

The cold front will gradually push further east across the region Tuesday. A rather sharp temperature divide will expand further between western and eastern areas. Temperatures will be downright cool for this time of the year for parts of Alberta.

PRTUESTEMP

After the front's passage, Calgary will see an autumnal-like high of just 11°C, which will be worsened by the clouds and rain. In fact, temperatures could be cold enough that snow showers are possible in the higher elevations of Rockies, west of Calgary on Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows in Alberta Tuesday night will dip into the single digits, with some areas hovering just above the freezing mark.

Overnightlows AB

The cool temperatures will reach into central Saskatchewan, as well, but southern areas will remain under the heat, which stretches into Manitoba. Winnipeg will hit 33°C with a humidex in the lower 40s.

As the front cuts through the heat and instability, the risk for severe thunderstorms will arise. Tuesday’s best chance for severe storms will stretch from extreme southeastern Saskatchewan to northwestern Ontario, including Winnipeg, Man., as the cold front stalls in Manitoba.

PRRISKTUES

The strongest storms will carry the risk for heavy rainfall, large hail and strong wind gusts.

WEDNESDAY: STALLED FRONT BRINGS STORM RISK TO MANITOBA, NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO

Story continues

By Wednesday, the cold front will be stalled over Manitoba, again bringing the risk for severe storms to a swath of southern areas, extending into northwestern Ontario.

The main hazards will be heavy rainfall, strong winds and large hail.

PRRISKWED

The cool temperatures will spread further east, with the only remaining heat in extreme southeastern Manitoba. The rest of the Prairies will see daytime highs in the upper teens and low 20s, so a bit warmer for some areas.

THE WEEK AHEAD: COOLER WEATHER AND BENEFICIAL RAINS FINALLY MAKE IT EAST

Later this week, we could see the potential for significant relief from the drought conditions next week, as some meaningful rain looks to hit Manitoba.

Cooler temperatures will accompany the rainfall. Winnipeg will see highs drop near- or below-seasonal by the end of the week.

Check back for the latest conditions across the Prairies.