Major shareholder announcement from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act it is hereby announced that Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab in accordance with section 38,1 of the Danish Capital Market Act has informed Gabriel Holding A/S that Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab on 25 January 2023 has sold 1,000 shares in Gabriel Holding A/S corresponding to 0.05% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.

Following the sale of shares in Gabriel Holding A/S, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab now holds 188,000 shares corresponding to 9,95% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.





