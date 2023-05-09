Major shareholder announcement
Company announcement
Orphazyme A/S
No. 05/2023
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Nordic Compound Invest A/S that Nordic Compound Invest A/S holds shares, corresponding to more than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.
For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S
Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: +45 28 98 90 55
Attachment