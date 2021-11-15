Major shareholder announcement

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DeSean Jackson fumbled the chance to be a playmaker in his Las Vegas Raiders debut. The newly signed deep threat lost the ball on his only catch of the night, contributing to the Raiders' 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. “Maybe a turning point in the game to some degree,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “The bottom came out after that.” When Jackson arrived this week, he was modest in explaining his wants and needs, saying he was simply there to fulfill wh