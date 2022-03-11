Major travel issues likely as heavy snow eyes Quebec

A late-season winter storm is on the way for Quebec with widespread double-digit snowfall totals in the cards for parts of the province. Persistent snow and intense snowfall rates could make travel difficult if not downright dangerous into Sunday. More on the timing and impacts, below.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY: WINTER STORM TAKES AIM, SIGNIFICANT SNOW TOTALS POSSIBLE

Widespread special weather statements blanket much of southern and eastern Quebec ahead of a major winter storm on tap for Eastern Canada this weekend.

“Be prepared for changing and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions. Road closures are possible,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its statement on Thursday.

A system will track south of the region on Friday, joining forces with another more potent system that will produce heavy precipitation across southern Quebec into Saturday.

Heavy snow will persist through the afternoon hours for areas along and east of the St. Lawrence River before showing signs of easing for southern sections, including Montreal, later Saturday evening.

This will be a long-duration event that will last for 18-24 hours. Persistent snow and intense snowfall rates will threaten travel across the affected areas. The heavier snowfall rates combined with gusty winds could result in reduced visibility and even dangerous whiteout conditions. Additionally, snow may change to freezing rain overnight Saturday in parts of eastern Quebec.

There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the system, so precipitation types and amounts will depend on the storm’s ultimate path.

Currently, it looks like 15-20 cm of snow could fall in the Montreal area, though this is the region with the greatest uncertainty. Between 20-30 cm of snow is forecast for Quebec City, with similar amounts up to 30 cm expected across the Eastern Townships. Totals of 30+ cm are possible on the Gaspé Peninsula.

Check back for the latest weather updates across Quebec.