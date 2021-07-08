Major reshuffle in top bureaucracy in Kerala, seven districts get new Collectors

The Left government in Kerala on Wednesday carried out a major reshuffle in the top bureaucracy of the state with the reshuffle of over 30 IAS officers. Notably, District Collectors of seven districts and the Chief Electoral Officer, have been changed. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has been transferred and appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary with the Planning and Economics Affairs Department. Meanwhile, Sanjay M Kaul, an IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been appointed the CEO of Kerala.

Dr Divya S Iyer, who was the Mission Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, has been appointed as the Pathanamthitta District Collector, replacing Dr Narasimhugari TL Reddy, who in turn, has been appointed as the District Collector of Kozhikode. Seeram Sambasiva Rao, who is replaced as Kozhikode Collector has been transferred and posted as Director, Survey and Land Records Department. He will also hold the additional charge of Managing Director, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

Sheeba George, who was the Director of the Social Justice Department, has been appointed as the Idukki District Collector. H Dinesan, who was replaced from the post, is appointed as the new Director of the Panchayat Department. Meanwhile, Dr PK Jayasree who held the post of Panchayat Department Director, has been appointed as Kottayam District Collector. Anjana M, who held the post of Kottayam Collector earlier, has been posted as the Joint Secretary, General Administration (AIS) Department. She will also hold the full additional charge of Director of the Social Justice Department. Haritha V Kumar who earlier held the post of Joint Secretary of AIS, has been posted as Thrissur District Collector.

Jafar Malik has been posted as the new Ernakulam Collector. S Suhas, who held the post earlier, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd. The post was earlier held by Jafar Malik. Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, who earlier held the post of Director of Industries and Commerce Department, has been appointed as the Kasaragod District Collector. Dr D Sajith Babu, who was the previous Kasaragod Collector, is posted as Director of Civil Supplies Department.

Other postings

According to the Government Order, V Venu, who was in charge of the Planning and Economics Affairs Department, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary with the Higher Education Department. He will also hold charge of the Tourism Department. Bishwanath Sinha, who was the Principal Secretary of the Taxes Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department. Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary Rani George will hold the full additional charges of Principal Secretary of the Social Justice Department and Women and Child Development Department, the order said.

Biju Prabhakar who was the Secretary of the Social Justice Department is posted as Secretary of Transport Department. The officer will hold the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Ltd, the order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy, said.

