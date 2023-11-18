Major natural gas deposit discovered in western Ukraine

Gas well in Ukraine

A large natural gas deposit has been uncovered in the Carpathians at a site previously believed to have been depleted, Ukrainian state gas extraction company UkrGasVydobuvannya announced on Nov. 17.

According to the report, probing of the well resulted in a gas inflow with a flow rate exceeding 200,000 cubic meters per day. This is the largest gas inflow in the past 20 years for the western region of Ukraine.

The breakthrough discovery was achieved thanks to new technology, including the drilling rig Ivan Bohun.

“The western region [of Ukraine] has great potential for discovering new hydrocarbon deposits, as confirmed by the results in neighboring countries,” UkrGasVydobuvannya CEO Oleg Tolmachev said.

As noted on the company's website, the well for drilling was established based on previous 3D geological surveys of the area.

