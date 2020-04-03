All of the major movies now being released in 2021
2020 was meant to be the year that other studios rallied against the Disney domination of 2019, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented scenes.
Studios have had to delay their major releases, and it's possible that we won't have a single major blockbuster released in summer 2020. While some movies could still be released this year, some big releases have been moved to 2021.
We don't know how the various delays in filming will affect the scheduled release dates, but if everything is released when it was originally planned to, we've got a huge year of cinema heading our way next year.
Note: The information below is accurate as of April 2 and we will update this list as and when there are any delays. Release dates are in the UK and US unless otherwise specified.
January
The Last Duel
Release date: January 8
Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver
Respect
Release date: January 8
Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Tate Donovan, Forest Whitaker
355
Release date: January 15
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o
Mortal Kombat
Release date: January 15
Starring: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han
Peter Rabbit 2
Release date: January 15 (moved from April 3, 2020)
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, James Corden (voice), Margot Robbie (voice)
The Little Things
Release date: January 29 (US)
Starring: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Rami Malek
Rumble
Release date: January 29 (US) / February 5 (UK)
Starring: Will Arnett (voice), Ben Schwartz (voice), Terry Crews (voice)
The Croods 2
Release date: January 29 (UK) / December 23, 2020 (US)
Starring: Ryan Reynolds (voice), Nicolas Cage (voice), Emma Stone (voice), Leslie Mann (voice)
February
Cinderella
Release date: February 5
Starring: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Release date: February 12
Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina
Monster Problems
Release date: February 12 (US)
Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker
Ron's Gone Wrong
Release date: February 26
Starring: Thomas Barbusca (voice), Bentley Kalu (voice), Ava Morse (voice)
March
Jackass
Release date: March 5
Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Release date: March 5 (moved from July 10, 2020)
Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon
Fisherman's Friends 2
Release date: March 12 (UK)
Starring: TBC
Untitled Paranormal Activity movie
Release date: March 19
Starring: TBC
Morbius
Release date: March 19 (moved from July 31, 2020)
Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton
Tomb Raider 2
Release date: March 19
Starring: Alicia Vikander
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Release date: March 19
Starring: Nicolas Cage
The Boss Baby 2
Release date: March 26
Starring: Alec Baldwin (voice)
April
Fast & Furious 9
Release date: April 2 (moved from May 22, 2020)
Starring: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron
Vivo
Release date: April 16
Starring: Paloma Morales
May
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Release date: May 7
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen
John Wick 4
Release date: May 21
Starring: Keanu Reeves
The Matrix 4
Release date: May 21
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Cruella
Release date: May 28
Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson
June
Micronauts
Release date: June 4
Starring: TBC
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: June 11
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern
The Batman
Release date: June 25
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
July
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru
Release date: July 2 (moved from July 3, 2020)
Starring: Steve Carell (voice), Alan Arkin (voice), Julie Andrews (voice), Taraji P. Henson (voice)
Indiana Jones 5
Release date: July 9
Starring: Harrison Ford
Space Jam 2
Release date: July 16
Starring: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle
Spider-Man 3
Release date: July 16
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Mission: Impossible 7
Release date: July 23
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg
August
The Suicide Squad
Release date: August 6
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman
September
Untitled New Line horror
Release date: September 10
Starring: TBC
The Bad Guys
Release date: September 17 (US)
Starring: TBC
October
Untitled Elvis Presley movie
Release date: October 1
Starring: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Maggie Gyllenhaal
Uncharted
Release date: October 8 (moved from March 5, 2021)
Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle
Hamilton
Release date: October 15 (US)
Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry
Halloween Ends
Release date: October 15
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle
November
Thor: Love and Thunder
Release date: November 5
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale
Fantastic Beasts 3
Release date: November 12
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp
Dungeons & Dragons
Release date: November 19
Starring: TBC
December
Avatar 2
Release date: December 17
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang
Black Adam
Release date: December 22
Starring: Dwayne Johnson
Sing 2
Release date: December 22 (moved from July 2, 2021)
Starring: Reese Witherspoon (voice), Scarlett Johansson (voice), Taron Egerton (voice)
Hotel Transylvania 4
Release date: December 22
Starring: Adam Sandler
The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.
Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.
You Might Also Like