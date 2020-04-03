All of the major movies now being released in 2021

From Digital Spy

2020 was meant to be the year that other studios rallied against the Disney domination of 2019, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented scenes.

Studios have had to delay their major releases, and it's possible that we won't have a single major blockbuster released in summer 2020. While some movies could still be released this year, some big releases have been moved to 2021.

We don't know how the various delays in filming will affect the scheduled release dates, but if everything is released when it was originally planned to, we've got a huge year of cinema heading our way next year.

Note: The information below is accurate as of April 2 and we will update this list as and when there are any delays. Release dates are in the UK and US unless otherwise specified.

January





The Last Duel

Release date: January 8

Starring: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver

Respect

Release date: January 8

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Tate Donovan, Forest Whitaker

355

Release date: January 15

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o

Mortal Kombat

Release date: January 15

Starring: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han

Peter Rabbit 2

Release date: January 15 (moved from April 3, 2020)



Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, James Corden (voice), Margot Robbie (voice)

The Little Things

Release date: January 29 (US)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Rami Malek

Rumble

Release date: January 29 (US) / February 5 (UK)

Starring: Will Arnett (voice), Ben Schwartz (voice), Terry Crews (voice)

The Croods 2

Release date: January 29 (UK) / December 23, 2020 (US)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds (voice), Nicolas Cage (voice), Emma Stone (voice), Leslie Mann (voice)

February

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Cinderella

Release date: February 5

Starring: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Minnie Driver

Release date: February 12

Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina

Monster Problems

Release date: February 12 (US)

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker

Ron's Gone Wrong

Release date: February 26

Starring: Thomas Barbusca (voice), Bentley Kalu (voice), Ava Morse (voice)

March

Jackass

Release date: March 5

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius

Release date: March 5 (moved from July 10, 2020)

Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon

Fisherman's Friends 2

Release date: March 12 (UK)

Starring: TBC

Untitled Paranormal Activity movie

Release date: March 19

Starring: TBC

Release date: March 19 (moved from July 31, 2020)

Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Michael Keaton

Release date: March 19

Starring: Alicia Vikander

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Release date: March 19

Starring: Nicolas Cage

The Boss Baby 2

Release date: March 26

Starring: Alec Baldwin (voice)

April

Release date: April 2 (moved from May 22, 2020)

Starring: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron

Vivo

Release date: April 16

Starring: Paloma Morales

May

Photo credit: Disney

Release date: May 7

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen

Release date: May 21

Starring: Keanu Reeves

Release date: May 21

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Cruella

Release date: May 28

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson

June

Micronauts

Release date: June 4

Starring: TBC

Release date: June 11

Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern

Release date: June 25

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

July

Minions 2: The Rise of Gru

Release date: July 2 (moved from July 3, 2020)

Starring: Steve Carell (voice), Alan Arkin (voice), Julie Andrews (voice), Taraji P. Henson (voice)

Release date: July 9

Starring: Harrison Ford

Release date: July 16

Starring: LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle

Release date: July 16

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya

Release date: July 23

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

August

Photo credit: James Gunn - Instagram

Release date: August 6

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman

September

Photo credit: Scholastic

Untitled New Line horror

Release date: September 10

Starring: TBC

The Bad Guys

Release date: September 17 (US)

Starring: TBC

October

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt - Getty Images

Untitled Elvis Presley movie

Release date: October 1

Starring: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Uncharted

Release date: October 8 (moved from March 5, 2021)

Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle

Hamilton

Release date: October 15 (US)

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Release date: October 15

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle

November

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

Release date: November 5

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale

Release date: November 12

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp

Dungeons & Dragons

Release date: November 19

Starring: TBC

December

Photo credit: @officialavatar - Twitter

Release date: December 17

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang

Release date: December 22

Starring: Dwayne Johnson

Sing 2

Release date: December 22 (moved from July 2, 2021)

Starring: Reese Witherspoon (voice), Scarlett Johansson (voice), Taron Egerton (voice)

Hotel Transylvania 4

Release date: December 22

Starring: Adam Sandler

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

