‘Major Mick’ reaches halfway point in Tintanic rowing challenge

An 80-year-old retired army major has reached the halfway mark in his charity challenge to row 100 miles at 2mph in his home-made boat.

Michael Stanley, who served in The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, created the boat, named the Tintanic, out of two sheets of corrugated iron, curtain hooks and hosepipe.

Major Mick bails out water during his journey (Andrew Matthews/PA) More

“Major Mick” has set himself the target of rowing it 100 miles along the Chichester canal in West Sussex and has now reached the halfway mark.

He has raised more than £24,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, having originally hoped to collect just £1,000.

Mr Stanley said he was “absolutely astounded to meet this wonderful milestone. The work of the hospice is more vital now than ever”.

Alison Moorey, the hospice’s chief executive, said: “We are deeply grateful to Major Mick for his wonderful 100-mile ‘Tintanic’ challenge in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

“At any one time we are supporting 330 patients both here at our beautiful purpose-built hospice in Bosham and with the majority in their homes. Many of whom have been comforted by Major Mick’s story.

“The fundraising and awareness he builds for the vital work of the hospice in these challenging times is a timely reminder we can all do something to make a difference to local lives.”

Mr Stanley has released images of the construction of the Tintanic, including trial runs in a swimming pool and at sea.

To support him, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/majormicktintanic100challenge