Major League Baseball roundup: Red Sox end Yanks' win streak

MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees May 10, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) hits an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez opened the top of the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer as the visiting Boston Red Sox recovered from squandering a four-run lead to record a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Shortly after Heath Hembree and Joe Kelly (2-0) combined to flush a 4-0 lead, Martinez hit Dellin Betances' 97 mph fastball into the first row of the right field seats. With his ninth homer, Martinez extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

The blast helped the Red Sox halt an eight-game winning streak by the Yankees. By salvaging the finale of a three-game series, Boston also ended an 11-game home winning streak by New York, the Yankees' longest since winning 12 straight at home in 1985.

New York took just its second loss in the past 19 games.

Angels 7, Twins 4

Home runs by Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton and Shohei Ohtani led Los Angeles to a victory over Minnesota in Anaheim, Calif., ending the Twins' five-game winning streak.

Kinsler entered the game with just three hits in 31 at-bats, but he went 3-for-4, raising his season average from .191 to .214.

Ohtani hit a double to go with his home run, and he bumped his season average to .354. He has hit safely in 14 of the 16 games he has started as a non-pitcher.

Nationals 2, Diamondbacks 1 (11 innings)

Matt Adams singled home the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning, and Washington won for the 10th time in 12 games, posting a 2-1 victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Trea Turner singled and Anthony Rendon walked to open the 11th off Fernando Salas (3-4) before Andrew Chafin entered and gave up Adams' single. David Peralta and Daniel Descalso had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Kintzler (1-2) stranded runners on second and third in the 10th inning, and Sean Doolittle pitched around a one-out single in the 11th for his seventh save.

Reds 4, Dodgers 1

Tyler Mahle gave up only an unearned run over five innings Thursday, and Scooter Gennett drove in three runs with three hits as Cincinnati rallied for a victory at Los Angeles.

Mahle, a Southern California native who was making his first start at Dodger Stadium, had to scramble early, leaving the bases loaded in the first two innings. He stranded eight runners over the first three innings.

The right-hander improved to 3-4 while giving up three hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Raisel Iglesias recorded the final four outs for his fifth save.

Cardinals 2, Padres 1

Tommy Pham scored both St. Louis runs, and Miles Mikolas improved to 5-0 by allowing one run over 6 2/3 innings as St. Louis won at San Diego.

Pham came home on a Jose Martinez sacrifice fly in the first inning. The decisive blow was Pham's second home run of the season -- a 371-foot drive to left on a full count off Padres starter Jordan Lyles in the fifth inning.

Padres catcher Raffy Lopez halved the deficit with his second homer of the season on a full-count pitch from Mikolas in the seventh. Bud Norris picked up his eighth save with a perfect ninth inning.

Braves 9, Marlins 2

Ozzie Albies hit his first career grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and Freddie Freeman posted a career-high five-hit game, leading Atlanta over host Miami.

The Braves have won eight straight road games. Albies' homer was his 11th this season, and he finished with five RBIs.

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his sixth of the season. Ender Inciarte added three hits for Atlanta.

Mariners 9, Blue Jays 3

Kyle Seager hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and had five RBIs as visiting Seattle defeated Toronto.

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino also homered for the Mariners in the rubber match of the three-game series. Jean Segura had four hits, and Andrew Romine added three hits for the Mariners to lead a 17-hit attack.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer for Toronto, and Josh Donaldson added three hits.

Brewers 5, Rockies 2

Jhoulys Chacin pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball against his former team, and Milwaukee beat host Colorado.

Travis Shaw broke out of a May slump with three hits, and Lorenzo Cain homered for the Brewers, who had 12 hits.

Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who fell to 6-9 at home this season. The Rockies are 1-2 on their current six-game homestand and have scored just six runs in the three games.

Orioles 11, Royals 6

Adam Jones and Trey Mancini each went 3-for-5 with a homer and three runs to help Baltimore roll past visiting Kansas City.

Manny Machado also homered as the Orioles racked up 14 hits while winning their second straight contest on the heels of a seven-game slide. Jones had a team-best three RBIs.

Chance Sisco recorded the go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth inning for Baltimore, which was 6-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Miguel Castro (1-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the Royals.

Phillies 6, Giants 3

Vince Velasquez pitched six solid innings, Carlos Santana homered, and Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of visiting San Francisco.

Velasquez (3-4) allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out a career-high 12 batters. He also was 2-for-2 at the plate, raising his season average to .462.

Odubel Herrera had three hits and Cesar Hernandez added two hits for the Phillies, who swept the Giants in a series for the first time since 1982.

