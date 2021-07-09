Major League Baseball and DraftKings Expand Relationship to Include Live Game Streaming and Sports Betting

New Bet & Watch Feature Allows Fans to Watch a Live MLB Game in the DraftKings App

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Baseball and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a strategic sportsbook expansion and an extension of its existing Daily Fantasy Sports and sports betting relationship which will include expanded promotional rights and content inclusive of the sports betting category. Among the key components of the expanded relationship are rights to an innovative “Bet & Watch” streaming integration where fans with open and active MLB.com and DraftKings accounts will be able to watch a free, live MLB game within the DraftKings app. In addition, DraftKings and MLB plan to collaborate on future sports betting-themed game broadcast experiences that will live within the MLB.TV product. DraftKings is now a co-exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of MLB, joining BetMGM. As part of the expanded relationship, DraftKings remains the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Sports partner of Major League Baseball.



“In 2012, MLB helped ignite the daily fantasy industry by becoming our first-ever league partner, and that same foresight has persisted over the years as our organizations look to disrupt and innovate further through this expansion,” said Matt Kalish, President DraftKings North America and co-founder. “As we adapt and scale integrations within the constantly evolving sports landscape, MLB and DraftKings will again shape the future of fan engagement in baseball and beyond.”

Pursuant to the agreement, DraftKings will be an Official Sports Betting Partner throughout the entire MLB Postseason and have on-site brand exposure and activation opportunities during all MLB Jewel Events. These touchpoints embed the DraftKings brand within MLB games and will debut as part of the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, including an on-field “Hit It Here” trigger where lucky fans will have the chance to win tickets to a 2021 World Series game. Additionally, DraftKings is offering customers with two free-to-play pools around this year’s Home Run Derby totaling $50K in prizes. While the blend of baseball, betting and branding will materialize in other ways including digital odds displays, virtual signage and hospitality packages, DraftKings will also adopt several new designations in connection with the promotions of upcoming events.

“For nearly a decade, our growing relationship with DraftKings has been rooted in fan engagement and the second-screen immersion of sports gaming and entertainment products,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Business Development. “This next iteration of unique and experiential offerings is something we look forward to rolling out together as baseball fans continue to embrace technological advances.”

All MLB offers are available at www.draftkings.com or via the DraftKings apps on iOS and Android.

