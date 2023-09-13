Major jobs announcement kicks off investment conference

Data science has become an in-demand field

Professional services firm EY is creating 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years in areas like cyber security and data analytics.

The new jobs - paying an average of £33,000 a year - will be based in Belfast and at a new hub in the north west.

They have been supported by Invest NI and the Department for the Economy.

They were announced as the Northern Ireland Investment Summit gets under way in Belfast.

More than 100 global investors and businesses are in Belfast for the investment summit, essentially a big sales pitch for Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch said the summit was "crucial to tapping" into Northern Ireland's potential.

"Northern Ireland is one of the most exciting places to invest in the world, with its unique trading position and deep expertise in industries of the future," she said.

It has been organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Northern Ireland Office, together with Northern Ireland's inward investment agency Invest NI.

The government said about 120 investors and businesses from around the globe are attending.

'Unique trading position'

Addressing the summit on Wednesday morning, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said those who doubted the importance of the Good Friday Agreement should "just take a look around you".

"During the Troubles an event like this would have been impossible."

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had hoped the Northern Ireland Executive would have been up and running for the summit so its ministers could have discussed ideas with investors, but "sadly this has proven not to be the case".

Stormont's second-largest party, the Democratic Unionist Party, walked out of power-sharing last February in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

"My team and I have worked intensively with the DUP and indeed all the main Northern Ireland political parties throughout the summer and I am genuinely hopeful that progress will be unlocked very, very soon," said Mr Heaton-Harris.

"It will take courage on all sides to prioritise reconciliation and prosperity over division, but I know this can be done because it was done in spades 25 years ago [with the Good Friday Agreement]."

He said getting an executive back was the government's "top priority for this place".

Data, analytics, cyber security

The investment brings EY's total workforce in Northern Ireland to 1,900.

EY Northern Ireland's managing partner, Rob Heron, said there had been increased demand across areas of the firm's business areas in recent years.

EY Northern Ireland will be running an Assured Skills Academy Programme alongside the Department for the Economy (DFE) to deliver a pipeline of talent in areas like cyber security and data analytics.

It will focus on individuals such as those seeking to return to work following a career break, those wishing to change career, or recent graduates looking for an alternative route into professional services.

DfE permanent secretary Mike Brennan said his department's Assured Skills Academies would help to fill more than 350 jobs across a range of roles and skills areas including data and analytics, cyber security, procurement and commercial contract management and project and programme management.

Analysis box by John Campbell, NI economic and business editor

The Windsor Framework, like its predecessor the Northern Ireland Protocol, keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.

That is primarily to prevent the hardening of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

But it also means Northern Ireland manufacturers have better access to the EU than companies in other parts of the UK.

Northern Ireland companies do not face new post-Brexit bureaucracy when exporting goods to the EU.

Additionally, there are no checks and controls on Northern Ireland goods being sold to the rest of UK.

That means that if an American manufacturer wanted to serve both the UK and EU markets it could set up in Northern Ireland to minimise customs and regulatory bureaucracy on exports.

The jobs being announced today by EY are in services rather than manufacturing, so the Windsor Framework has no bearing on them.

The chief executive of Invest NI told the BBC that over the next 12 months he anticipates "more and more announcements as people begin to understand how the framework will work in practice".

Members of the NI Business Alliance welcomed the chance to showcase local talent at the summit.

A partnership between CBI NI, the Centre for Competitiveness, the Institute of Directors NI and Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, the Business Alliance said Northern Ireland was "uniquely positioned as a gateway to two of the world's largest markets".

"Unfettered and flexible access to the EU and UK makes this the only jurisdiction in the world from which business can sell into GB and the EU free of customs and regulatory barriers," it said.

The Business Alliance said investors and businesses alike valued certainty and it remains "optimistic about the prospect of more positive discussions around the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive".-

Interim CEO of Invest NI Mel Chittock said it was delighted that EY has chosen Northern Ireland "against other competitive locations globally for this significant investment".

"Securing this major mobile investment will contribute to a more regionally balanced economy by establishing a regional hub outside Belfast and a clear commitment by EY to positively provide opportunities for the economically inactive."

Other announcements included money awarded to:

Belfast-based maritime technologies firm Artemis Technologies to develop electric passenger vessel services in Orkney

Northern Ireland-based Catagen, Terex and Wrightbus to test e-diesel and hydrogen dispensing technologies in quarrying

Ionic Technologies which is developing a process to produce rare earths, a key component in electric car batteries, by recycling industrial magnets.

Speaking from the Northern Ireland Investment Summit, Interim CEO of Invest NI Mel Chittock told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme politics aren't an over arching issue for businesses.

He said he expected further investment announcements over the next 12 months as businesses understand the Windsor Framework.

He said Invest NI had seen a 15% reduction in its budget but did not think it had lost them any projects.