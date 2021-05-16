Major incident declared after suspected gas explosion in Lancashire
A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion at a residential area in Heysham, Lancashire.
Firefighters were called to a row of terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue in the early hours of Sunday and are searching a collapsed property.
Lancashire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion on Littledale Avenue, Heysham.
"A safety cordon has been put in place and nearby residents have been evacuated. We are asking people to please avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident."
The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had sent units to the scene, with a priority to "ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible".
No information on injuries was immediately available.