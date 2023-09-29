Girl, 14, and driver die in Cheshire school bus crash

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a bus driver have died after a motorway crash in Cheshire left several other children in hospital.

Two pupils were being treated for “serious injuries” at Alder Hey children’s hospital, in Liverpool, and eight others had been taken to surrounding hospitals after their bus overturned on the way to school in Merseyside.

Emergency services declared a “major incident” after the morning rush-hour incident on the M53.

The bus was on its way to Calday Grange and West Kirby grammar schools in Wirral when it overturned on the hard shoulder.

Investigators were trying to establish what caused the bus to flip on its side as police said the crash was not believed to have involved another vehicle, despite earlier reports.

Graeme Robson, of Merseyside police, said: “We understand there were 54 people, including the driver, on the bus and sadly we can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died.

“Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey children’s hospital. Fifty other children were taken to an emergency training centre where they were medically assessed, and eight of those children have been taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park hospitals.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with their families and friends at this tragic time.”

Motorists said they saw schoolchildren climbing out of the smashed rear window of the overturned coach while firefighters pulled others from the wreckage.

Joanne Clague, of the North West ambulance service, said 50 children were taken by coach to a casualty clearing centre in Wallasey, where 39 were discharged and the others were taken to hospital for further treatment.

She told a press conference at Birkenhead town hall: “I would like to thank our emergency services colleagues for their support in ensuring that the scene was safe so we were able to identify the most seriously injured while safeguarding all those involved in this incident.

“Again, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those affected.”

Story continues

It is understood the bus was taking pupils on the regular 22-mile route from Chester via the village of Little Sutton to the two schools in West Kirby.

The coach, operated by the Wirral-based Carvers Coaches, was in convoy with several other buses carrying fellow students who witnessed the crash, police said.

Robson said family liaison officers were supporting the relatives of the victims. He added that the force was working with the schools and local authority to offer trauma support to students who saw the incident.

Sherin Akhtar, a local Labour councillor, said she drove past the crash scene minutes after it happened.

Akhtar, who was in the car with her 13-year-old daughter, said: “We recognised the coach and we knew which students were in there and we know that there were students that my son knows because he goes to the same grammar school. He was in the coach behind and we were in front. There were clearly casualties outside, there were pupils on the floor.”

Alison McGovern, the Labour MP for Wirral South, said: “News that a school on the Wirral has lost one of our precious young people is incredibly hard to bear. My heart goes out to their family and friends. I am also thinking of the loved ones of the driver of the vehicle and I am so sorry that this dreadful incident has happened.

“I know that our emergency services will have done every possible thing to save lives at the scene and I am so grateful to them. In [the] weeks and months ahead, the investigation will provide much needed answers on this terrible crash.

“No one should speculate until the facts are known. We will need to care for two school communities that will be heartbroken today, and as a borough, the Wirral will do all it can to care for those traumatised and injured.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the tragic accident on the Wirral this morning. Unimaginably sad news.”

Earlier, medics who had been on strike left their picket lines to return to hospitals as Alder Hey and Arrowe Park declared major incidents.

The union Unison said clinical support workers had “immediately returned to work to help” as it cancelled its picket line in Wirral.

National Highways said the M53 had been closed in both directions after the incident between junctions five and four towards Liverpool.