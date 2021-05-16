Major incident declared after 'gas explosion' destroys terraced houses in Heysham, Lancashire - Getty Images

A major incident has been declared after a reported gas explosion destroyed up to three terraced houses in Heysham, Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire said on Twitter that 10 units were called to a row of houses on Mallowdale Avenue around 2.30am on Sunday. Firefighters were searching a collapsed property.

Nearby residents said they heard a blast that sounded and felt like a "minor earthquake" or a bomb.

"A major incident has been declared after we (were) called to terraced houses on Mallowdale Avenue. It has been reported that there has been an explosion at a property and firefighters are searching the collapsed property," Lancashire Fire said.

No information on any casualties was immediately available, but several residents of the area tweeted that up to three houses had collapsed, and that emergency services sirens were heard near the scene.

Neighbour describes Heysham explosion pic.twitter.com/SpSZmDdhW0 — Dave Guest (@mrdaveguest) May 16, 2021

Lancashire Police said a safety cordon had been put in place and nearby residents had been evacuated in the town some 25 miles north-east of Blackpool.

Up to three houses badly damaged and others hit by flying debris pic.twitter.com/jSPHKH85Yv — Dave Guest (@mrdaveguest) May 16, 2021

"We are asking people to please avoid the entire area while we deal with this ongoing incident," the force said.

The North West Ambulance Service tweeted that it had also sent units to the scene, with a priority to "ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible".

Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible. Updates will be published here as we know more. #Heysham — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) May 16, 2021

Electricity North West tweeted that it had paused electricity supplies to the area for safety reasons while the blast was being investigated.