Major incident averted, security forces detect IED in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): Security forces averted a major incident with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad.

A joint team of police party from Police Station Achabal along with soldiers from 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and (CRPF) Central Reserve Police Force personnel from 164 Battalion detected an IED installed on Achabal- Kokernag Road.

