Major human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study indicates

Microplastics have been found into every nook of the environment " the oceans, land, air, food supply and even in some marine animals. A study from 2018 found that plastics can pass through the human gut, but a new study explores how these tiny particles accumulate in human organs and ways of detecting them.

Over 300 million tons of plastic is being generated each year, of which half is in the form of single-use plastic which is utilized just once or twice before it is discarded. Around 8 million tons of plastic is dumped into oceans every year, according to Plastic Oceans. With plastics needing several hundred years under the soil to decompose, they break down into tiny pieces called microplastics (under 5 millimetres in diameter), and nanoplastics (under 0.05 mm in diameter).

From instances of microplastics in wildlife, researchers have evidence that it can enter living tissue and cause serious health issues like infertility, inflammation and cancer. A new study from Arizona State University researchers indicates that human tissue and organs are capable of absorbing microplastics and nanoplastics too.

A total of 47 tissue samples were studies from the four organs most likely to encounter microplastics from the environment " the lungs, liver, spleen and kidneys. These samples were deliberately spiked with microplastics, so they could be detected using an instrument called the flow cytometer, which is often used to count specific cells based on their size.

Using this method, the researchers showed they could detect the same beads they introduced into these samples, and designed a computer program that can convert information on plastic particle count from the flow cytometer into units of mass and surface area of the plastic particles. The researchers intend to make this software public for other researchers studying human or animal impacts of plastic pollution.

"This shared resource will help build a plastic exposure database so that we can compare exposures in organs and groups of people over time and geographic space," Dr Rolf Halden, senior researcher at Arizona State University, said.

