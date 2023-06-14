Major high school basketball transfers could shift balance of power in Charlotte and NC

West Charlotte High boys basketball player Chadlyn Traylor announced on social media Wednesday morning that he was transferring to Mecklenburg County rival North Mecklenburg.

Talking Preps co-host Randall Clark thinks the move could change the balance of power not just in Mecklenburg County, but in North Carolina.

Traylor was named to the All Charlotte Observer team after a sophomore season where he led the Lions to the N.C. 3A Western Regional championship game. He averaged a team-high 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, which was second-most on the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At North Mecklenburg, Traylor will join a Vikings team that reached the N.C. 4A Western Regional final and returns reigning N.C. Mr. Basketball Isaiah Evans, a Duke commit. North Meck, which was 29-3 last season, is also expecting to return rising senior all-conference guard Trey Maxwell, son of NBA champion Vernon Maxwell.

Traylor “is going to give Isaiah Evans some help,” Clark said. “Chad is a very high IQ basketball player. He can shoot the ball. He can score the ball and also get his teammates involved. It’s a big get for (North Meck coach) Duane Lewis and those guys.”

Traylor is not the only player on the move in a very busy off-season with lots of players changing teams.

▪ In the eastern part of the state, Wilmington’s New Hanover School, which was 26-3 last season, added 6-3 rising senior Parker Crittenden and 6-5 rising junior CJ Kornegay from Wilmington’s Hoggard High School. The pair combined to averaged more than 15 points and five rebounds and will provide depth to an already strong team that Clark feels could challenge Richmond Senior for an Eastern regional championship in 4A.

▪ Reigning Queen City 3A/4A player of the year Quay Watson announced on social media this week that he’s transferring to Indian Land (SC).

▪ East Mecklenburg 6-3 rising junior Jonah Lawrence averaged 18 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s transferring to Providence Day.

▪ And reigning N.C. 4A state champ Myers Park — which already has three top 100 national recruits on the roster — added Ashton King, a 6-4 rising junior combo guard from Winston-Salem Christian, who is a Division I recruit.

He’ll pair in the backcourt with Power 5 recruits Sir Mohammed and Bishop Boswell.

“Myers Park adds to already loaded backcourt with Bishop Boswell and Sir,” Clark said. “Ashton King could be a big-time impactful player for them as they try to win another state title.”