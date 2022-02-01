Major gas leak in Montréal-Nord forces evacuation of school

A major gas leak near the corner of Des Laurentides Avenue and Gouin Boulevard East in Montréal-Nord has forced the evacuation of an elementary school and some other buildings.

Firefighters were on the scene Tuesday afternoon along with crews from Énergir, the gas company.

According to a voice message at the Marie-Clarac private Catholic school, students from kindergarten through to Grade 6 were evacuated from the school and taken to nearby seniors' residences where parents can pick them up.