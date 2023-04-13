Major flooding hits South Florida, inundates Fort Lauderdale
Heavy rain pounded South Florida on Wednesday, inundating places like Fort Lauderdale and leaving behind flooded streets and stranded cars. A flash flood emergency — the highest level of flood warning — was issued for South Florida, but was expired early Thursday morning.
"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION," the U.S. National Weather Service warned. "Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport experienced flight delays and was eventually shut down due to the severe weather. It was expected to be closed until at least noon on Thursday.
Take a look at the ongoing Flash Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, FL and at Hollywood International Airport this evening! Almost a foot of rain has covered the runway and tarmac!

Permission: David Woodard

— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser)
Take a look at the ongoing Flash Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, FL and at Hollywood International Airport this evening! Almost a foot of rain has covered the runway and tarmac!


A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico and an associated boundary is slowly sliding north across the Gulf states, including Florida.
"A supercell thunderstorm is what stalled over the Fort Lauderdale area prompting tornado warnings and the flash flood emergencies on Wednesday," says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Rainfall rates of more than 3 inches (76 mm) per hour were recorded late Wednesday."
Preliminary rainfall totals of 14-20+ inches (350-500 mm) have been reported.
More rain is forecast for the region on Thursday, and while it won't be nearly as significant as what fell on Wednesday, it will still complicate clean-up efforts and result in additional flooding.
Here's a closer look at what's being deemed as a "1-in-1000 year" rainfall event.
Right now outside the Pearl condos in Fort Lauderdale Florida

— Lily Funds (@LilyFunds)


Still at the airport in #FortLauderdale and we weren't moving, so we're driving around. This is Eller Road, and look at all the cars that are halfway under water. Not shown in the video are several more called that stalled behind us. @FLLFlyer is still closed, @nbc6.

— Niko Clemmons (@NBCNiko)


Just shot this drone video of downtown Fort Lauderdale still flooded right now with countless cars trapped in the high water.

— Florida Drone Cleaning LLC DOUGLAS THRON (@douglasthron777)


pic.twitter.com/F2h8OBS8L8


Not much we can do to stop it. And we still have another 1+ hours of rain on Fort Lauderdale

— Jordan Sangerman (@heat_fan1)


Streets in the River Oaks and Croissant Park neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale are under water! If you drive you will push water into our homes and you WILL ruin your car! Don't be stupid! Stay home unless you have a kayak!

— Michelle Bryan (@ChellyLynnBryan)


Iconic images " PART II "from my 8 hours stuck in the Fort Lauderdale airport

— Keyla Alvarado (@keylaalvarado)


With files from CNN