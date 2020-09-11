Major fire at scrapyard near Nanaimo, B.C., prompts water quality warning

About 50 firefighters from several different departments are battling a major blaze at an industrial lot near Ladysmith, B.C., immediately south of the Nanaimo Airport.

Crews responded to the blaze on Thursday morning at a scrapyard owned by Schnitzer Steel Canada in Cassidy, just off the Trans-Canada Highway. At its height more than 70 firefighters were involved.

According to Kris Schumacher, manager of communications and engagement for the Cowichan Valley Reigional District, scrap metal and a large pile of tires were ignited by the flames, prompting concern over groundwater contamination, which he said was "highly likely."

"I would encourage people not to use their water for any circumstances right now until we have a better sense of the potential contamination," said Schumacher.

David J.C. Davies More

He expects the Vancouver Island Health Authority to issue a boil-water order for the surrounding area soon.

People nearby have also been asked to avoid the area due to poor air quality. The smoke billowing from the industrial lot is considered toxic, according to Schumacher. Both the Cowichan Valley Regional District and the Town of Ladysmith have asked residents to conserve water while crews fight the fire.

Though Schumacher said the fire has recently improved, it's not under control.

"Things are looking much better than they were," he said. "The wind is certainly co-operating with us right now."

The B.C. Wildfire Service has also joined efforts to contain the fire. Representatives from several government ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, are on site, according to Schumacher.