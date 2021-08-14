Major earthquake strikes Haiti and sparks tsunami warning

Port-au-Prince (AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands are feared dead after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.

Buildings collapsed and rumble fell into the street crushing cars during the tremor.

The quake is a similar in strength to the devastating event the country experienced in 2010 that killed tens of thousands of people.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the US Geological Survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and a tsunami warning has been issued.

#BREAKING: Severe damage and casualties reported after 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haitipic.twitter.com/pHfe92UlR2 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) August 14, 2021

People rushed into the streets in fearing their homes might collapse, witnesses said.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on,” she said. “We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run.”

Some photos emerging from the South of Haiti this morning where a major earthquake struck. Prayers for people in the towns of Les Cayes, Jacmel, Jérémie. pic.twitter.com/2wTpJPoUOv — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) August 14, 2021

She added: “I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside.

“My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street.”

More to follow.

