Major Drug Trafficking Bust in Halton: Four Arrested in Project Atlas

In a significant crackdown on interprovincial drug trafficking, the Halton Regional Police Service - Drug and Human Trafficking Unit - successfully apprehended four suspects and executed eight search warrants. It ended their extensive operation, codenamed "Project Atlas."

The operation, which began in the summer of 2023, focused on dismantling a sophisticated network responsible for the alleged trafficking of cocaine and laundering its proceeds between Ontario and Western Canada. Law enforcement officials discovered that this illicit drug pipeline relied heavily on individuals performing specific roles using advanced hydraulic traps installed in vans to transport drugs and currency. Additionally, GPS devices were used to track the movements of the vehicles involved in the criminal activities.

Between August 24 and 25, members of the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit, in collaboration with supporting units from the Halton Police, carried out eight simultaneous warrants in the Toronto area. These warrants encompassed three residential condominiums and five vehicles, three of which were found to contain concealed traps designed for drug smuggling.

All four individuals were held in custody pending bail hearings scheduled for August 25, 2023. The approximate street-level value of the seized drugs is estimated to exceed an astonishing $10 million.

