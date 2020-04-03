Coronavirus: The 11 major COVID-19 developments that happened on Friday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS staff stand on marks on the ground at the opening of NHS Nightingale. (Press Association)

Here’s what you need to know on 3 April. This article was updated at 3pm

Deaths: The number of officially recorded coronavirus-related deaths has climbed to 3,605 in the UK, up 684 from the 2,921 announced yesterday. It represents the third successive day that the country’s daily death toll rose by the highest amount since the outbreak started. Read more here.

A 36-year-old mother-of-three is the youngest medic to have died after contracting coronavirus. Areema Nasreen died shortly after midnight in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years. Read more here.

Six people have died and three are on end of life support after a coronavirus outbreak at a care home in Liverpool. Oak Springs care home in Wavertree has reported the deaths of six residents since Sunday, reports the Liverpool Echo. Read more here.

Royals: The Queen has recorded a televised message which will be broadcast on Sunday evening at 5pm. It’s only the fourth time she has delivered a special speech on television outside of her Christmas messages. Read more here.

NHS: Prince Charles has opened the new field hospital in east London’s ExCel centre via videolink from his home in Scotland. The Duke of Rothesay paid tribute to NHS staff as he announced the hospital, which will have capacity for 4,000 patients, officially open. Read more here.

Politics: Matt Hancock, the health secretary, says he is probably immune to coronavirus having tested positive for the disease. He says he is still practising social distancing though. Read more here.

Boris Johnson has said he will stay in isolation as he still has a fever. The prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He urged people to continue to stay at home despite the warm weather forecast for the weekend. Read more here.

Hancock also said the peak of the crisis will probably come sooner than expected. He said the high point of pandemic will come within weeks if people continue to observe the lockdown, saying the spread was “very sensitive” to how many people following strict social distancing guidelines. Read more here.

Crime: A woman convicted under the new Coronavirus Act is set to be cleared after police admitted she was wrongly charged and apologised. Marie Dinou, 41, was fined £660 for "failing to comply with requirements imposed under the Coronavirus Act 2020". Police say she was charged under the wrong part of the law. Read more here.

Rest of the world

Richard Liu, the founder of JD.com, China's biggest retailer, and his wife Nancy are donating millions of items of medical equipment to the NHS as some prominent Chinese companies see the coronavirus pandemic as a way to burnish their reputations in key export markets. Read more here.

Positive news

A great-grandmother, aged 99, has become the oldest person to beat COVID-19. Grandmother-of-four Rita Reynolds fell ill on March 25, but against all expectations, Rita fought back and started to pull through and get better, with district nurses confirming on Thursday that she was recovering well. Read more here.