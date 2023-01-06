Major cycling event will have lasting legacy in Scotland, vows minister

Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland
·3 min read

Glasgow hosting the world’s biggest cycling event will have a lasting legacy for Scotland, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.

More than 2,000 elite cyclists and para-cyclists from over 100 countries are expected to take part in this summer’s UCI Cycling World Championships – which could also bring a million spectators to Scotland.

Mr Robertson said the event will boost tourism and benefit the economy.

He added that ministers also want to use the “first of its kind event” to inspire Scots to get on their bike and take up cycling, helping “more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits”, as well as promoting active travel and reducing emissions.

The tournament will mark the first time 13 world championships in the sport have been held together in one place.

The contest, which runs from August 3 to 13, will see events staged across Scotland as well as in Glasgow, with cyclists competing for more than 190 coveted rainbow jerseys.

Events will range from track sprints and mountain bike downhill races to BMX freestyle contests and indoor cycling acrobatics.

The Scottish Government is working with UCI, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport, British Cycling, Glasgow Life and VisitScotland to organise the event.

Mr Robertson said: “The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be more than just an event – it will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the power of the bike and promote Scotland globally, with over a million spectators expected to travel here to watch.

“As well as boosting tourism and supporting Scotland’s economy, this major and first of its kind world event can have a lasting legacy.

“Through our £1 million Community Cycling Fund, we are already supporting sustainable cycling projects and local events to ensure as many communities across Scotland get involved.

“We want to inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits, as well as promoting active travel and helping reduce travel emissions.”

With Glasgow having hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014, Mr Robertson continued: “The UCI’s choice of Glasgow and Scotland to host this inaugural event reflects our proud history and expertise of delivering world-class major events.

“This will be a must-see moment in the 2023 calendar, uniting athletes and spectators around the world by bringing multiple cycling disciplines together for the first time ever.”

Trudy Lindblade, chief executive of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, said: “We want to deliver the most vibrant and inspiring event for everyone in and across Scotland and have more people ride bikes more often – increasing participation in any form.

“A key focus for the championships will be promoting the benefits of cycling to a younger and more diverse audience, with women, children and young people at the heart of activity.

“Scotland truly is a perfect place for riding bikes, from vibrant towns and cities to beautiful coastlines.

“We want to ensure Scotland is a bucket list destination for cycling and will work closely with VisitScotland and our partners to promote cycle tourism options, such as cycle-friendly hotels, advocating for safe places to ride, and encouraging legacy investments, all while ensuring responsible tourism.”

