Major crypto exchange reassures investors over fears of contagion

Investors fear cryptocurrency's equivalent of a run on the banks as the head of another popular exchange tries to reassure investors following the dramatic collapse of FTX.

Crypto.com tweeted that its chief executive Kris Marszalek will go live on YouTube to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Crypto.com, which lends its name to the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted that "a lot has happened in the last week and there are a lot of questions which we want to address".

It follows the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which it is feared will spark a crisis of confidence in the industry among investors.

The founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has said no one is safe from a "bad player" in the market.

Changpeng Zhao is a major rival of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, although he did not mention him by name.

Mr Zhao, known as "CZ", said the cryptocurrency world needs to “increase the clarity of regulations”.

07:39 AM

Joules to appoint administrators

Around 1,600 jobs are under threat after fashion retailer Joules revealed it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.

The brand - famous for its posh wellies - said talks over an emergency cash-call with investors including its founder Tom Joule were unsuccessful and have ended.

It said it would file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory as administrators to the firm and its subsidiaries "as soon as reasonably practicable".

Joules said: "The board is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors."

07:29 AM

Good morning

The Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said its chief executive would go live on YouTube today to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals.

Chief executive Kris Marszalek said on Twitter on Sunday that the exchange had mistakenly sent 320,000 of the Ethereum token ether to another exchange called Gate.io on Oct 21, worth about $400m.

November's stellar rebound in Chinese stocks continued as plans for a sweeping rescue package to bail out developers sent property stocks rallying.

Along with Friday's easing of some Covid controls, the property support gave traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the market - Covid Zero and the property crisis.

Pessimism has soon given way to optimism as Chinese stocks seek to emerge from a rout that slashed their weightings in global portfolios and made them the world's worst performers.

Frenzied buying amid a fear of missing out on the rally has sent one measure of volatility in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to the highest globally.