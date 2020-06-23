Coronavirus: The 13 major developments that happened on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know on 23 June. This article was updated at 3pm.

Deaths: The number of people who have died across the UK after contracting coronavirus has risen by at least 56 in 24 hours. Read more here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Deaths have fallen in every age group for the first time, according to new figures. The figures for England and Wales show 1,080 deaths from Covid in the week ending June 12, down from 1,503 the previous week. Read more here.

Policy: Boris Johnson on Tuesday confirmed that pubs, cinemas, and other leisure businesses can re-open from 4 July. The Prime Minister said pubs and restaurants would be allowed to reopen with new health and safety restrictions from next month. Read more here.

Boris Johnson has announced a new “one-metre plus” social distancing rule in England in his latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the prime minister said cutting the distance from two metres will allow the stricken hospitality sector to start reopening. Read more here.

Two households will be allowed to meet up indoors and stay overnight in England from 4 July, Boris Johnson has announced. From then two households of any size will be able to meet “in any setting”, he said, and overnight stays will be permitted. Read more here.

Politics: The government is ending its daily Downing Street coronavirus press conferences. Slides with data about the outbreak will continue to be available, a government spokesman said, but future conferences from today will only be held for “significant announcements”. Read more here.

Councils: Local outbreaks of COVID-19 might not be picked up because Whitehall isn’t sharing data with councils, according to leaders and scientists. Local health bosses say they are still lobbying government for information. Read more here.

Story continues

Travel: Britons will be able to go on quarantine-free holidays to up to 10 countries within a fortnight, it has been reported. The government is preparing to relax its 14-day quarantine rule in an effort to save holidaymakers’ summer trips, The Times said. Read more here.

Cases: The UK has “done well” to reduce its number of coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. The WHO commended the UK as it issued a warning to other countries where COVID-19 continues to spread. Read more here.

Sport: Tennis number one Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after holding a tournament in Croatia which was widely criticised as several people contracted the virus. He’s apologised for the consequences of the tournament. Read more here.

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

What you can and can’t do under lockdown rules

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Rest of the world

Guetersloh county in Germany has imposed a new lockdown after an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a slaughterhouse. More than 1,500 people have tested positive at the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck. Read more here.

Positive news

A team of acrobats in Switzerland has marked the reopening of a ski resort with tricks including riding a bike along some high wires. Don’t look down. Read more here.

Socially-distanced tennis is back on from Tuesday as Jamie Murray’s Battle of the Brits tournament gets underway in south London. Former world number one Andy Murray is due to play. Read more here.

Coronavirus: what happened today