Coronavirus: The 7 major developments that happened on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know on 5 November. This article was updated at 3pm.

Deaths: Public Health Wales reported 30 more deaths. In Scotland, there were 39 deaths, and Northern Ireland reported 12 more. A further 236 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, with deaths dating from 23 October to 4 November.

England lockdown: Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has said an extension to the lockdown in England can’t be ruled out. He said the country should “follow the evidence”. Read more here.

Boris Johnson and the NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens will hold a press conference at 5pm as England ends its first day in lockdown. There are not thought to be any new announcements. Read more here.

Drinkers partied in the streets for one last time before lockdown came into force at midnight on Thursday. Pictures show people gathered across the country including Leeds and Bristol. Read more here.

Infection rates: A total of 137,180 people tested positive for coronavirus in England in the week to 28 October, an increase of 8% compared to the previous week, according to the latest data from NHS Test and Trace. Some 59.9% of close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England were reached through the system in the same week, the lowest weekly percentage since test and trace began. Read more here.

Policy: Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has extended the UK’s furlough scheme until March after caving to pressure from businesses. Employers will only have to pay insurance and pension contributions, with a review in January to see if they should contribute more. Plans for a bonus in February for employers keeping staff post-furlough have been delayed until “an appropriate time.” Read more here.

Economy: Sainsbury’s, one of the country’s biggest supermarkets, plans to shed about 3,500 jobs as it looks to close 420 standalone Argos stores and integrate them into existing Sainsbury’s stores. However the grocery store pointed out it had hired 52,000 people since March. Read more here.

